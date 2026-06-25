FIFA World Cup: A B De Villiers Salutes South Africa's World Cup March

South Africa reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time after a 1-0 win over South Korea.

IMAGE: South Africa players celebrate after the match against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, June 24, 2026. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

South Africa scripted a memorable chapter in its football history on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as Bafana Bafana advanced to the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in their final Group A match on Wednesday.

Key Points Bafana Bafana qualified for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Thapelo Maseko scored the match-winning goal in the second half.

AB de Villiers congratulated the team and highlighted South Africa's sporting achievements.

The South African government hailed the qualification as a historic moment.

The milestone sparked celebrations across the country, with South African cricket legend A B de Villiers leading the tributes.

IMAGE: A B de Villiers's congratulatory tweet for Bafana Bafana. Photograph: X

'Big win for Bafana Bafana last night to get through to the Round of 32! South Africa are now the first country to hold the Rugby World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship whilst qualifying for the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup at the same time, as my friends at FanCode told me this morning,' AB posted on X.

The South African government celebrated the milestone, describing it as a defining moment for the nation's football journey.

'HISTORY MADE! BAFANA BAFANA ARE THROUGH TO THE FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32! A memorable night for South African football as Bafana Bafana secure a place in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time,' the government posted on X.

'The team has shown courage, determination and belief, making the nation proud on the world stage. South Africa stands united in celebration. Congratulations, Bafana Bafana -- the journey continues!'

IMAGE: South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates scoring the winning goal against South Korea with Lyle Foster, Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

On the pitch, winger Thapelo Maseko emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the second half to seal South Africa's historic qualification.

The strike saw Maseko become the second-youngest South African goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history at 22 years and 225 days.

The result ensured South Africa finished runners-up in Group A and secured a place in the Round of 32, ending a long wait for a breakthrough on football's biggest stage.

In their previous World Cup appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2010, Bafana Bafana had failed to progress beyond the group stage. This time, they have finally broken new ground and kept their dream run alive.