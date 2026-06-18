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Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: 90th-minute drama sends Ghana past Panama

FIFA World Cup: 90th-minute drama sends Ghana past Panama

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June 18, 2026 07:25 IST

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Caleb Yirenkyi scored a stoppage-time winner to earn Ghana a 1-0 win over Panama in a chilly and lively World Cup game in which the African side were forced to play the second half without starting goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi on Wednesday.

Caleb Yirenkyi

IMAGE: Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi celebrates scoring with teammates. Photograph: Kevin Sousa/Reuters

Key Points

  • Caleb Yirenkyi scored a stoppage-time winner to give Ghana a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama.
  • Ghana played the entire second half without goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, who was injured before halftime.
  • Brandon Thomas-Asante set up the decisive goal with a rapid counter-attack, helping Ghana secure three crucial World Cup points.
 
After a lightning-quick counter-attack, Brandon Thomas-Asante charged forward before playing a precise pass into the area for Yirenkyi, who tapped home for his first competitive international goal.

Yirenkyi Delivers in Stoppage Time

Ghana

IMAGE: Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi scores. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Ghana, competing in their fifth World Cup and looking to improve on their run to the quarter-finals ​in 2010, were forced to play the match without Thomas Partey after the midfielder was denied entry into Canada and lost a visa appeal.

 

Panama, bolstered by a vociferous red-clad contingent of supporters, were energetic, purposeful and threatening in the final third while Ghana were unable to find their rhythm until the second half.

Ati Zigi was by far Ghana's best player in the first half, commanding his area impressively while his teammates were unable to manage a single attempt on the Panama goal, but he did not come out for the second half after a collision.

Cecilio Waterman nearly put Panama in front in the second minute with a slick first-time strike from a brilliant pass from Amir Murillo but was denied by a diving save from Ati Zigi.

Goalkeeper Injury Tests Ghana

Ghana

IMAGE: Ghana's Antoine Semenyo celebrates after Caleb Yirenkyi scored. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Shortly after a hydration break that was loudly booed by spectators as light rain fell, Panama threw everything they could at the Ghana goal but failed to find a way through.

Panama demanded a penalty after Cristian Martinez went down in the box but their claims that there was contact from Jerome Opoku did not convince the referee.

Ati Zigi received treatment following a collision near the end of the first half and was replaced by Benjamin Asare when the game started to open up and Ghana found their stride.

Panama nearly opened the scoring in the 60th minute but Martinez lashed his attempt from close range into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Panama Left Ruing Missed Chances

Jonas Adjetey almost scored for Ghana when he rose high to meet a cross with a header that forced a smart stop from Orlando Mosquera.

Thomas-Asante sent a gorgeous low cross into the box for Jordan Ayew but Panama defender Jiovany managed to poke it just wide of the post before the night's second hydration break was booed.

Ghana will look forward to having Partey available for their June 23 match against England in Boston while Panama meet Croatia later that day in Toronto.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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