Mexico's national football team broke a long-standing World Cup opening day curse with a thrilling 2-0 victory over South Africa, igniting passionate celebrations across Mexico City.

IMAGE: Mexico fans celebrate after Raul Jimenez scores their second goal. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Key Points Mexico secured a 2-0 victory against South Africa in the World Cup's opening match, ending a seven-game curse of not winning on opening day.

The historic win took place at the 80,000-capacity Azteca stadium, creating an electric atmosphere with an early goal by Julian Quinones.

Fans in Mexico City celebrated enthusiastically, filling both the stadium and a 50,000-capacity fan zone in Zocalo square.

Despite the celebratory mood, some fans expressed cautious optimism about Mexico's overall tournament performance.

Mexicans celebrated their win against South Africa on Thursday, with an 80,000-full Azteca stadium erupting in a deafening roar as Mexico won the first match of the World Cup, overcoming a curse in which the national team had failed to win on the opening day of the tournament on seven previous occasions.

"It broke the curse, and what better place to do it than at home," said Arturo Lopez, 32, inside the Azteca. "It's the dream of all kids who like soccer to be able to attend one time in our lifetime."

Historic Victory Breaks World Cup Curse

IMAGE: Mexico fans in New York celebrate after Mexico's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Mexico won 2-0 against South Africa in a physical contest that had three red cards. An early goal by Julian Quinones in the ninth minute settled any initial nerves and got the crowd on its feet, creating an electric atmosphere in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

"The crowd - all the people - it energized the team," said Beth Navaez, who also attended the World Cup in Russia and Qatar. She said it was even "more exciting" to see them play in Mexico.

Still, she was not optimistic about the team's tournament prospects. "We always have hope but they always disappoint," she added.

Nationwide Celebrations And Cautious Optimism

IMAGE: Mexico fans react as they watch the match at the Zocalo. Photograph: Marian Carrasquero/Reuters

Across town, at Mexico City's fan zone in the central Zocalo square, fans danced and sang even as it began to rain.

The fan zone, which in the days running up to the match had been barricaded and surrounded by a camp of protesting teachers, filled to its 50,000 capacity to watch Mexico play.

IMAGE: Mexico fans at the Zocalo celebrate after Mexico's Julian Quinones scores their first goal. Photograph: Marian Carrasquero/Reuters

"I'm content, I'm happy, I'm 100% Mexican," said Marta Gonzalez, 42, as she left the Zocalo with her daughter and son.