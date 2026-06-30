Ibrahimovic Criticises Koeman's Tactics In Dutch Loss

Football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic has strongly criticised Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, asserting that the Dutch national team lost its distinctive identity during their recent penalty shootout defeat to Morocco, sparking widespread debate among fans and pundits.

IMAGE: Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman gives instructions to players before extra-time during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Morocco at Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Key Points Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticised Ronald Koeman, stating the Netherlands lost its football identity under his management.

Morocco defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to reach the Round of 16.

Cody Gakpo scored for the Netherlands, but Issa Diop equalised for Morocco in stoppage time.

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made a crucial penalty save, and Ismael Saibari scored the winning penalty.

Ibrahimovic expressed anger over the Dutch team's performance, urging them to "lose with your identity".

Former football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic was critical of the Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman following their loss to Morocco on penalties, saying that under his leadership, the Dutch team lost its identity and it made him "angry".

Morocco booked their place in the Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Following the match, Ibrahimovic said on FOX, "I think this defeat is Koeman's fault because I did not recognise this Dutch national team. He lost with an identity that is not the Dutch identity, and that makes me angry. Lose with your identity... that is what you are."

Dramatic Match Sees Morocco Advance

The Morocco versus Netherlands clash, saw a tightly contested first half with few clear-cut chances. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute with Cody Gakpo scoring for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands appeared set to progress until Morocco produced a dramatic response in stoppage time. In the 91st minute, Chemsdine Talbi delivered a teasing cross into the penalty area, where Issa Diop rose highest to power a header past the goalkeeper and level the score at 1-1, silencing the Dutch supporters.

Penalty Shootout Decides Fate

The equaliser shifted the momentum in Morocco's favour, but neither side managed to create a decisive opportunity during the additional 30 minutes of extra time. Both teams remained disciplined defensively, forcing the contest to be settled by penalties.

Players from both teams missed two penalties each, while Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou once again demonstrated his penalty-saving reputation by correctly diving to deny Crysencio Summerville.

With the scores level, Ismael Saibari stepped up to take Morocco's decisive penalty and calmly converted, sealing a 3-2 shootout victory and sparking jubilant celebrations among the Moroccan players and fans.