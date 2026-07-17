FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions To Receive Bespoke Rings

FIFA World Cup 2026 champions will make history by receiving bespoke championship rings, a new tradition inspired by American sports.

IMAGE: A model of the championship ring that will be awarded to the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Cup Xtra/X

Key Points FIFA World Cup 2026 winners will receive bespoke championship rings, a first in FIFA history.

This new tradition is inspired by American sports, adding a unique honour to the tournament.

Customised rings will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy and the champion team's identity.

A total of 2,026 individually numbered rings will be produced, with 30 for the winning team and the rest for fans.

Winning team members will receive custom-fitted rings as a lasting memento of their triumph.

The winners of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final will receive "bespoke championship rings" in addition to the iconic trophy and gold medals, marking the first time such an honour will be presented at a FIFA competition.

Inspired by a long-standing American sporting tradition, the customised rings will be awarded to the tournament champions following the final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

Custom Rings For World Cup Champions

A total of 2,026 individually numbered rings will be produced to commemorate the tournament. Of these, 30 rings will be reserved for members of the winning team, while the remaining 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an official licensed product.

The design of each ring will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy on one side, while the other side will be customised to reflect the identity of the champion team. Every ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Immediately after the final, the winning team's captain and head coach will receive temporary championship rings during the celebrations. The final versions of the 30 winners' rings will later be custom-made and officially presented to ensure a personalised fit, creating a lasting memento of their World Cup triumph.