Why Sweden's Yasin Ayari Didn't Celebrate His Goal Against Tunisia

IMAGE: Yasin Ayari gave Sweden the lead after seven minutes against Tunisia at Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Key Points Sweden smashed five goals in their opening game against Tunisia.

Yasin Ayari scored two goals for Sweden but refused to celebrate as his father is Tunisian.

Ayari chose not to celebrate his opening goal, briefly raising his hands in acknowledgement.

Yasin Ayari scored two sensational goals to power Sweden to a thumping 5-1 World Cup Group F victory over Tunisia, in Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday.



Ayari put Sweden ahead with a thunderous strike in the seventh minute after Tunisia goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh fluffed his lines trying to clear under pressure.



Ayari -- the son of a Tunisian father and a Moroccan mother -- chose not to celebrate his opener, briefly raising his hands in acknowledgement rather than joining the jubilant scenes around him.

Ayari's Sensational Twin Strikes

The 22-year-old picked up the loose ball and blasted home a rocket of a shot to send the yellow-clad fans in the stands into raptures.

Ayari scored his second goal in stoppage time with another wonder strike, firing a thunderous shot from outside the box that Chamakh was powerless to stop.

IMAGE: Yasin Ayari celebrates after scoring Sweden's fifth goal. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

This time the midfielder celebrated with abandon as Sweden went to the top of Group F on three points ahead of Japan and the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 earlier.