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Home  » Sports » Why Sweden's Yasin Ayari Didn't Celebrate His Goal Against Tunisia

Why Sweden's Yasin Ayari Didn't Celebrate His Goal Against Tunisia

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June 15, 2026 11:03 IST

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Sweden's Yasin Ayari

IMAGE: Yasin Ayari gave Sweden the lead after seven minutes against Tunisia at Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sweden smashed five goals in their opening game against Tunisia.
  • Yasin Ayari scored two goals for Sweden but refused to celebrate as his father is Tunisian.
  • Ayari chose not to celebrate his opening goal, briefly raising his hands in acknowledgement.

Yasin Ayari scored two sensational goals to power Sweden to a thumping 5-1 World Cup Group F victory over Tunisia, in Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday.

Ayari put Sweden ahead with a thunderous strike in the seventh minute after Tunisia goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh fluffed his lines trying to clear under pressure.

Ayari -- the son of a Tunisian father and a Moroccan mother -- chose not to celebrate his opener, briefly raising his hands in acknowledgement rather than joining the jubilant scenes around him.

Ayari's Sensational Twin Strikes

Sweden's Yasin Ayari

The 22-year-old picked up the loose ball and blasted home a rocket of a shot to send the yellow-clad fans in the stands into raptures.

Ayari scored his second goal in stoppage time with another wonder strike, firing a thunderous shot from outside the box that Chamakh was powerless to stop.

Sweden's Yasin Ayari

IMAGE: Yasin Ayari celebrates after scoring Sweden's fifth goal. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

This time the midfielder celebrated with abandon as Sweden went to the top of Group F on three points ahead of Japan and the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 earlier.

 
Source: REUTERS
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