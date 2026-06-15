Why Sweden's Yasin Ayari Didn't Celebrate His Goal Against Tunisia

Key Points
- Sweden smashed five goals in their opening game against Tunisia.
- Yasin Ayari scored two goals for Sweden but refused to celebrate as his father is Tunisian.
- Ayari chose not to celebrate his opening goal, briefly raising his hands in acknowledgement.
Yasin Ayari scored two sensational goals to power Sweden to a thumping 5-1 World Cup Group F victory over Tunisia, in Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday.
Ayari put Sweden ahead with a thunderous strike in the seventh minute after Tunisia goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh fluffed his lines trying to clear under pressure.
Ayari -- the son of a Tunisian father and a Moroccan mother -- chose not to celebrate his opener, briefly raising his hands in acknowledgement rather than joining the jubilant scenes around him.
Ayari's Sensational Twin Strikes
The 22-year-old picked up the loose ball and blasted home a rocket of a shot to send the yellow-clad fans in the stands into raptures.
Ayari scored his second goal in stoppage time with another wonder strike, firing a thunderous shot from outside the box that Chamakh was powerless to stop.
This time the midfielder celebrated with abandon as Sweden went to the top of Group F on three points ahead of Japan and the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 earlier.