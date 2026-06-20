FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Spain is a threat against Saudi Arabia

A champions' mentality, a new generation of fearless players are some of the qualities that will have Saudi Arabia wary of the former champions in their upcoming Group H match on Sunday.

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal and Yeremy Pino during training at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia, US on Saturday. Photograph: Brett Davis/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

With Spain set to face Saudi Arabia in a crucial Group H encounter, La Roja arrive as one of the most complete sides in the tournament. Packed with world-class talent, tactical sophistication, and a winning mentality, Spain has all the ingredients of a genuine title contender.

Spain will be salivating for their three points following a frustrating goalless draw against Cape Verde. Here are five reasons why opponents should fear them.

A midfield that can control any match:

Spain's greatest strength remains its midfielders. With stars like Pedri, Rodri and Gavi, La Roja possesses a blend of creativity, composure, and defensive intelligence. Their ability to dominate possession and dictate tempo often leaves opponents chasing shadows for long periods.

Tactical flexibility under pressure:

Spain is no longer solely reliant on the traditional tiki-taka style. They can patiently build attacks, press aggressively, or transition quickly when required. This adaptability makes them extremely difficult to prepare for, as they can alter their approach depending on the opponent and match situation.

Strength across every position:

Unlike many teams that depend on a handful of stars, Spain boasts quality throughout the squad. Whether it is defensive leaders like Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, and creative forces in midfield, or dynamic attackers such as Lamine Yamal, there is elite talent in every area of the pitch. Their squad depth allows them to maintain intensity throughout the tournament.

A new generation playing without fear:

Spain's young stars have already proven themselves on the biggest stages. Players such as Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal combine youthful energy with remarkable maturity. Their confidence and willingness to take responsibility in key moments have added a fresh dimension to Spain's game.

Championship experience and winning mentality:

Spain knows what it takes to win major tournaments. The nation that lifted the 2010 FIFA World Cup and multiple European titles continues to carry a culture of success. Even with a younger squad, the expectation of competing for trophies remains deeply embedded within the team. They came into the tournament having won the 2024 Euro Championships, securing the runners-up finish in the 2025 UEFA Nations League, having won it back in the 2023 season.

World Cup fan zone in Madrid cancelled due to soaring temp

The World Cup has brought plenty of concern over weather conditions during games in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but while Spain will play Saudi Arabia in an air-conditioned stadium, a fan zone in Madrid has been cancelled due to the high temperatures forecast.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) turned Plaza de Colon in the capital city into a large meeting point for fans, called Plaza Seleccion, where supporters could watch Spain's World Cup matches on large screens.

Huge crowds turned out to watch Spain's disappointing scoreless draw with Cape Verde on Monday but Sunday's event for the next Group H match will not go ahead, with temperatures of up to 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit) expected.

"For reasons of safety and protection of public health, it has been decided to cancel all the activities planned in the Colon Fan Zone, including the broadcast of the match," the RFEF said in a statement on Saturday.

"Fans are advised to watch the match from equipped, air-conditioned areas, avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, and follow all instructions from emergency and civil protection services."

Spanish fans attending the game in Atlanta will have no such worries, with the stadium's roof closed and air conditioning keeping temperatures down.