IMAGE: Iran's players during training at Carson Sports Park, Carson, California, US. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Iran's coach and their key player said the national team will strive to bring joy and unity to Iranian people around the world, despite war and other tensions making their FIFA World Cup adventure uniquely challenging.



"We respect all Iranians," both within Iran and in its worldwide diaspora, said forward Mehdi Taremi through a translator at a press conference on the eve of their opening Group G game against New Zealand in Los Angeles.



He was speaking after arriving with the Iran squad in the US soon after news broke that a peace deal between the two nations is expected to be signed imminently.



"For many years the civilized country of Iran has been a united nation. We want to showcase that unity. And we are here at the World Cup to bring joy to Iranians wherever they are," Taremi added.

IMAGE: Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei during a press conference at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Protests by some members of the Iranian American community against its government have taken place this week in the Los Angeles area, including midday Sunday near the stadium in which Iran play on Monday.



Many expect protests outside the stadium and protests against Iran's government inside.



In January, widespread protests in Iran by hundreds of thousands of people led to a brutal crackdown that resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.



The US and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

IRAN WANT TO BRING JOY TO THEIR PEOPLE

IMAGE: A pro Iranian regime protestor outside the stadium at Carson Sports Park. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Kirby Lee/Reuters

Iran's squad have to stay in Mexico between matches after the US government refused to let them stay on American soil outside of game dates and stopped various team staff travelling to the country. That has added uncertainty over travel.

"We are accustomed to making opportunities out of hardships," said Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei. "We don't think of anything other than bringing joy to our people, and we will do our utmost, and the rest is up to God, the almighty."



Still, Ghalenoei and Mehdi said "tensions" around the team's appearance at the finals had made the usually joyful experience of the World Cup less so for players and supporters.



Team selection, injuries, playing formations and other common topics of pre-match soccer press conferences got scant time, although the absence of Sardar Azmoun, who has scored 57 goals in 91 internationals, from the final squad was raised.



Iran have never got past the group stage at the World Cup and expectations are low. They will also face Egypt and higher-ranked Belgium in the group stage.



Ghalenoei did not directly respond when asked whether he would ask his team to stop playing if pre-revolutionary Iran flags or critical chants are heard in the stadium on Monday. He said his players were able to ignore distractions.



Los Angeles has the largest Iranian community outside of Iran and Ghalenoei is hoping many will support the team.



"I am just happy that they are coming to watch us and I hope they will pray for us. I hope they will encourage us. And I hope we will pay off by playing a very good game," he added.