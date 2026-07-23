FIFA World Cup 2026: Vozinha's heroics rewarded with Dream XI berth

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and Norway striker Erling Haaland earned places in the fan-voted FIFA World Cup Dream Team after inspiring their nations' remarkable tournament campaigns.

IMAGE: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha had a memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, making a total of 18 saves across four matches. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and Norway's Erling Haaland earned places in the FIFA World Cup Dream Team after standout performances.

Vozinha topped the goalkeeper vote after inspiring Cape Verde's memorable run, including a draw against eventual champions Spain.

Haaland scored seven goals in five matches, leading Norway to a historic quarterfinal appearance and a famous win over Brazil.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and Norway striker Erling Haaland have been named in the fan-voted FIFA World Cup dream team, with both rewarded for standout performances during unexpected runs by their teams.

Vozinha's Fairytale Campaign

Vozinha topped the goalkeeper vote with 39.6 percent after a string of impressive displays for World Cup debutants Cape Verde, taking the place in the team despite Spain’s Unai Simon winning the Golden Glove, which is selected by a FIFA technical group.

The 40-year-old, who was without a club after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves before the tournament, made seven saves as Cape Verde held eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw.

He also helped take eventual finalists Argentina into extra time in the last 32.

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Haaland Leads Norway's Charge

Haaland captured 27.5 percent of the forward votes after leading Norway to their first World Cup quarterfinal.

The Manchester City forward scored seven goals in five appearances, including a double as Norway eliminated five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 before their run ended against England.

The duo feature alongside stars Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham in the lineup.

Fan-voted FIFA World Cup dream team:

Goalkeeper: Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Spain), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Dayot Upamecano (France), Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Midfielders: Rodri (Spain), Michael Olise (France), Jude Bellingham (England)

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Erling Haaland (Norway), Kylian Mbappe (France)