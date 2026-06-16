FIFA World Cup 2026: Vozinha-inspired Cape Verde frustrate European champions Spain

World Cup debutants Cape Verde stunned tournament favourites Spain with a resilient 0-0 draw, as goalkeeper Vozinha produced several crucial saves to secure a historic point in Group H.

IMAGE: Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha saves a shot from Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal during their Group H game of the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta on Monday. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Key Points Cape Verde produced one of the early surprises of the World Cup by holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw in their first-ever match at the tournament.

Goalkeeper Vozinha was the hero for the debutants, making a string of key saves as Spain failed to convert their dominance and several clear scoring opportunities.

The resilient Cape Verde side not only secured a historic point but also threatened a stunning victory late on, underlining their potential to upset more established opponents in Group H.

Cape Verde announced themselves on the World Cup stage with a stunning 0-0 draw against Spain on Monday, frustrating the European champions who dominated possession and had 27 goal attempts but could find no way past 40-year-old keeper Vozinha.

The African side built a blue-shirted barricade in front of Vozinha and dared Spain, who dominated almost everything in the Group H draw except the scoreline, to find a way through.

Spain had almost 75 percent possession, but Cape Verde's first match at a World Cup became a heroic exercise in resistance, discipline and occasional survival.

At the final whistle, Vozinha was named player of the match and left the pitch in tears after a performance that turned him into the face of Cape Verde's historic night.

World Cup Debutants Frustrate Tournament Favourites

IMAGE: Spain's Rodri and Cape Verde's Dailon Livramento and Laros Duarte engaged in a tussle. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

For Spain, it had uncomfortable echoes of their 2022 World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco: endless passing, a defensive wall at the other end and a growing sense that all the possession in the world means little if the penalty area is locked shut and you cannot find the keys.

Cape Verde defended deep from the start in a five-man low block, often crowding their own box with almost the entire team. Spain moved the ball from side to side, probing for cracks, but the African debutants were organised, stubborn and impressively calm under pressure.

Luis de la Fuente's decision to rest Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams from the starting lineup against theoretically easier opponents removed much of Spain's usual thrust. Ferran Torres and Gavi, used wide, struggled to provide the pace and one-on-one menace that has made Spain so dangerous in recent years.

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Vozinha Takes Centre Stage

IMAGE: Vozinha did a fanstatic job under the bar, denying Spain on many occasions with stunning saves. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibekos/Reuters

Marc Cucurella, recently announced as a major signing for Real Madrid from Chelsea, sent an early long-range effort just over, before Mikel Oyarzabal failed to bring under control a promising through ball inside the area.

Then Vozinha took centre stage.

The Cape Verde keeper produced a superb save from Pedri in the 36th minute before Spain almost broke through three minutes later, when Ferran's strike rattled the crossbar. From the rebound, Vozinha somehow clawed away Oyarzabal's header with one hand.

Ferran then wasted a fine chance in the 45th minute, shooting tamely at the keeper, before Vozinha again flung himself across goal to palm Aymeric Laporte's header round the post shortly before halftime.

Spain resumed control after the break, but their finishing remained poor. Oyarzabal mistimed a close-range header after a clever Pedri run down the left, while Fabian Ruiz twice shot wildly from the edge of the box.

De la Fuente waited until the 70th minute to introduce Yamal and Mikel Merino, replacing Gavi and Fabian, and the teenager immediately changed the mood. His acceleration on the right forced Cape Verde to surround him with markers and finally stretched the defence.

In the 88th minute, Yamal slipped a fine pass into Oyarzabal, but the forward's effort was blocked at the last moment.

Historic Point Boosts Cape Verde's Group H Hopes

IMAGE: Cape Verde players celebrate after the match. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Cape Verde even earned a late corner, their only effort on target coming in added time, but by then they had already made their point.

They even created late chances of their own as they threatened to cause an even bigger upset.

The other two teams in Group H, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, meet in Miami later on Monday.