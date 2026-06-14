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FIFA World Cup: Vinicius Jr rescues draw for Brazil against Morocco

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June 14, 2026 06:20 IST

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Vinicius Jr's stunning equaliser secures 1-1 draw for Brazil against a resilient Morocco in their World Cup Group C opener.

Vinicius Junior celebrates with Bruno Guimaraes after scoring the equaliser for Brazil.

IMAGE: Vinicius Junior celebrates with Bruno Guimaraes after scoring the equaliser for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Group C match against Morocco, at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points

  • Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1 in their World Cup Group C opener.
  • Ismael Saibari scored first for Morocco in the 21st minute with a swift counter-attack.
  • Vinicius Jr equalised for Brazil with a superb right-footed shot in the 32nd minute.
  • Morocco controlled much of the first half, while Brazil improved after halftime but struggled to break down Morocco's defence.

Ismael Saibari fires the ball home to give Morocco the lead

IMAGE: Ismael Saibari fires the ball home to give Morocco the lead. Photograph: Caean Couto/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their World Cup Group C opener on Saturday, with Vinicius Jr's fine strike cancelling out a goal from Ismael Saibari.

Morocco made the brighter start and took the lead in the 21st minute when Saibari finished a swift counter-attack, racing through the middle to convert Brahim Diaz's through ball.

 

They controlled much of the first half and threatened again before Brazil levelled through a moment of quality from Vinicius, who cut in from the left and curled a right-footed shot into the top corner in the 32nd minute.

Brazil improved after half-time following several substitutions by coach Carlo Ancelotti, pressing higher and enjoying more possession.

However, they struggled to break down Morocco's low block as both sides earned a point.

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