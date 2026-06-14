FIFA World Cup: Vinicius Jr rescues draw for Brazil against Morocco

Vinicius Jr's stunning equaliser secures 1-1 draw for Brazil against a resilient Morocco in their World Cup Group C opener.

IMAGE: Vinicius Junior celebrates with Bruno Guimaraes after scoring the equaliser for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Group C match against Morocco, at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1 in their World Cup Group C opener.

Ismael Saibari scored first for Morocco in the 21st minute with a swift counter-attack.

Vinicius Jr equalised for Brazil with a superb right-footed shot in the 32nd minute.

Morocco controlled much of the first half, while Brazil improved after halftime but struggled to break down Morocco's defence.

IMAGE: Ismael Saibari fires the ball home to give Morocco the lead. Photograph: Caean Couto/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their World Cup Group C opener on Saturday, with Vinicius Jr's fine strike cancelling out a goal from Ismael Saibari.

Morocco made the brighter start and took the lead in the 21st minute when Saibari finished a swift counter-attack, racing through the middle to convert Brahim Diaz's through ball.

They controlled much of the first half and threatened again before Brazil levelled through a moment of quality from Vinicius, who cut in from the left and curled a right-footed shot into the top corner in the 32nd minute.

Brazil improved after half-time following several substitutions by coach Carlo Ancelotti, pressing higher and enjoying more possession.

However, they struggled to break down Morocco's low block as both sides earned a point.