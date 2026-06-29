FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr highlights grandmother's sacrifice, vows to fight racism

Brazil's star forward Vinicius Jr spoke on his upbringing and grandmother’s crucial role in his life, while reaffirming his commitment to fighting racism and inspiring future generations through his performances.

IMAGE: Vinicius Jr has netted four goals, the most by a Brazilian player so far in FIFA World Cup 2026. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/Reuters

Key Points Vinicius Jr paid an emotional tribute to his grandmother, crediting her unwavering support and sacrifices for shaping his upbringing and helping him pursue a career that led to Real Madrid and Brazil.

The Brazil forward said his work against racism is more meaningful than his on-field achievements, pledging to use his platform to inspire young people and support those facing racial discrimination.

Vinicius expressed pride in representing Brazil at his second World Cup, where he has scored four goals, as the five-time champions prepare to face Japan in the Round of 32.

Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in an interview with Brazilian broadcaster Globo TV opened up on his personal journey, his deep emotional bond with his grandmother, and his continued fight against racism in football, while reflecting on his World Cup dream and career milestones.

Vinicius Jr spoke at length about the role his grandmother played in shaping his early life, calling her one of the most important influences in his upbringing.

How Grandmother Shaped Vinicius' Journey

"My grandmother is a very important person in my life. I lived with her until I was 16 years old. When you started speaking, I already knew it was her," he told Globo TV.

He recalled growing up in a small home with his family and the deep support system his grandmother provided during his childhood.

"She's a very important person to me because my father always lived far away. So, I always had my mother and my siblings with my grandmother, who always did everything. The house was very small; I slept with her. I even run out of words. She's a person who marked my life."

The mercurial forward also stressed that his impact off the field carries greater significance than his achievements on it.

"These achievements off the field are much more important than those on the field, because I can help a lot more people," he said.

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Vinicius Vows to Keep Fighting Racism

One of the most influential voices globally against racial discrimination in football, Vinicius further reiterated his commitment to fighting racism and using his platform to inspire future generations.

During his career at Real Madrid, he has repeatedly faced racist abuse in stadiums across Europe, incidents that have led to investigations, legal proceedings, and wider discussions within the sport about tackling racism.

"May the evolution continue so that the next generation doesn't suffer from racism. I want to keep doing great things on the field, but also inspire young people and fight for all Black people who don't have the voice that I have," he said.

World Cup Dream Drives Brazil Star

Reflecting on his FIFA World Cup journey, the 25-year-old expressed pride in representing Brazil on football's biggest stage.

In the ongoing 23rd edition of the tournament, Vinicius has scored four goals, the highest by any Brazilian so far, along with providing one assist.

"I've always dreamed of playing in the World Cup, and now I'm in my second. There's nothing better than representing my country and all those players who dreamed of getting here. It seems easy, but it was years of battle," he added.

Brazil will take on Japan in the Round of 32 on Monday (June 29), with a place in the last 16 at stake.

The five-time champions' first-place finish in Group C extended their remarkable record of topping their World Cup group for a 12th consecutive tournament.

Brazil have finished first in their group at every World Cup since 1982, maintaining an extraordinary 44-year streak of group-stage dominance.