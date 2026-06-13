US win over Paraguay built on collective approach: Pochettino

Discover how U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino's team-first strategy led to a historic 4-1 World Cup victory against Paraguay, featuring Folarin Balogun's double and concerns over Christian Pulisic's injury.

IMAGE: United States coach Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges the applause from the crowd after the easy victory over Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, on Friday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points The United States scored a dominant victory over Paraguay in their World Cup opener.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino attributed the win to a strong team-first approach, rather than individual brilliance.

Folarin Balogun made history by scoring two goals, becoming the first US player to do so in a World Cup match since 1930.

Concerns arose over Christian Pulisic's fitness after he was substituted at half-time due to a calf injury.

Pochettino highlighted the advantage of extended pre-tournament training for fostering team cohesion and preparation.

IMAGE: United States striker Christian Pulisic (No. 10) was a thorn in the side of Paraguay's defence before being substituted at half-time. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters his team's 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their World Cup opener was the result of a team-first approach rather than the efforts of individual players.

It was the first time the US scored four goals in a World Cup match, two of those belonging to forward Folarin Balogun, who became the first US player to score twice in a World Cup game since the 1930 tournament.

Pochettino Praises Collective Effort After Historic Win

However, despite excellent performances from the likes of Balogun, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, Pochettino preferred to praise the joint efforts of the squad as well as team staff.

"It was the collective approach," he said, adding that the team soaked up the energy of the fans.

"Amazing, they were amazing. We can do amazing things if the fans are in this way."

The comfortable victory showcased the US team's attacking power, but there was concern about Pulisic's fitness after he was substituted at half-time due to a calf knock.

Pochettino said that while the team was happy with the win they had to remember it was only the start of the tournament.

Being able to train together for weeks before the World Cup had allowed coaches to work with the players instead of just selecting the team, which is usually the case when they only have a few days before most internationals, said Pochettino.

The United States also play Turkey and Australia in Group D.