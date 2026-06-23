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'Tired' Messi savours record night as Argentina march on

Updated: June 23, 2026 01:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'I had the penalty that could have increased the lead, but I'm happy with the result and with the team's work.'

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal against Algeria. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, netting twice during Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria.
  • Messi took his World Cup tally to 18 goals when he netted in the 38th and 95th minutes.
  • The Argentine captain surpassed Brazilian legend Marta's previous record for World Cup goals.
  • Despite missing a penalty, Messi expressed happiness with the team's crucial victory and performance.

Lionel Messi became the most prolific scorer in World Cup history on Monday and, asked to pick his favourite goal and describe the feeling of breaking the record, summed up the night with characteristic understatement: "I'm very tired."

The 38-year-old Argentine captain missed a penalty, scored twice and stretched his World Cup scoring run to six matches in a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Austria that sent his team into the knockout stage.

 

Messi's Record-Breaking Performance

Lionel Messi

Messi's first goal, a first-time finish from Facundo Medina's low cross, moved him level with Brazilian great Marta on 17 World Cup goals across the men's and women's tournaments. His stoppage-time second took him clear on his own, setting a new overall mark.

"I'm very happy with the win," Messi said. "It was a hugely important victory, a tough one, and one we worked hard for. It gives us calm for what's coming."

The night might have been more comfortable had he converted from the spot in the first half, but Messi said Argentina could take satisfaction from managing the game after Austria improved following the break.

"The truth is that the way it turned out today was spectacular," he said. "I had the penalty that could have increased the lead, but I'm happy with the result and with the team's work."

Messi, who turns 39 later this week, now has five goals at this World Cup and Argentina have six points from two Group J matches, enough to reach the last 32 with a game to spare.

Source: REUTERS
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