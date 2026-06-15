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Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup 2026: 'The Leopards' Arrive in Style

FIFA World Cup 2026: 'The Leopards' Arrive in Style

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 07:18 IST

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Democratic Republic of Congo's national football team, known as 'The Leopards', make a striking and stylish entrance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

DR Congo

IMAGE: Democratic Republic Congo's Timothy Fayulu arrives at Houston airport ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Troy Taormina/Reuters

Key Points

  • Players wore custom black suits featuring bold leopard-print lapels, replacing traditional tracksuits.
  • The outfits symbolise African heritage, identity, and the team's nickname, 'The Leopards', representing strength and resilience.
 

The Democratic Republic of Congo national football team arrived in Houston for the 2026 FIFA World Cup making a strong impression even before their first game.

DR Congo

IMAGE: Democratic Republic of Congo football offical Jose Dayoni Wawa arrives in Houston. Photograph: Troy Taormina/Reuters

The squad stepped off the plane in custom black suits with bold leopard-print lapels, replacing the usual tracksuits.

The outfits were designed to reflect African heritage and identity, with details like leopard prints, cheetah brooches and subtle elephant embroidery. They are closely linked to the team's nickname -- 'The Leopards' -- a symbol in Congolese culture that stands for strength, power, and resilience.

The Democratic Republic of Congo are making only their second FIFA World Cup appearance, with their first coming way back in 1974, when the country was still known as Zaire.

The team has earned praise for its originality alongside other African teams Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Congo begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on June 17.

DR Congo

DR Congo

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FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

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