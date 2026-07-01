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'The King is back': Salah resumes training after injury scare

July 01, 2026 14:35 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Mo Salah allayed fears of Egypt supporters, giving glimpses of his fitness with photos of his training session on Tuesday. 

Egypt's Mohamed Salah at a training session on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Egypt's Mohamed Salah at a training session on Tuesday. Photographs: Mo Salah/X

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah resumed training on Tuesday, participating in part of the team's session as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain and boosting hopes he will be fit for Friday's World Cup last-32 clash against Australia.

Salah was substituted during Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran in their final group match, casting doubt over his availability for the knockout tie in Dallas.

 

Photos posted on the Egyptian Football Association's Facebook page showed a smiling Salah back on the training pitch in Spokane, where Egypt have been preparing for the Australia match. The team accompanied the images with the caption: 'The King is back'.

Salah shared glimpses of his preparations for Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Australia, signalling his readiness for the crucial knockout fixture.

Mohamed Salah at training

In a post on X, Salah shared videos from his training session, showing himself undergoing intensive drills as he geared up for the high-pressure encounter.

Salah's return was a timely boost for Egypt, who progressed to the knockout stages for the first time after finishing second in their group with five points, behind leaders Belgium on goal difference.

The 34-year-old has been instrumental in Egypt's campaign, scoring once and providing two assists.

Salah's return comes as a major boost for Egypt, who have reached the knockout stage for the first time after finishing second in their group with five points, behind leaders Belgium on goal difference.

The 34-year-old has played a key role in Egypt's campaign so far, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, regular left-back Ahmed Fatouh has suffered a hamstring tear and is unlikely to recover in time for the round of 32 clash against Australia, according to the Egyptian Football Association.

Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who arrived at the FIFA World Cup after an injury-hit season with Ligue 1 side Nice, sustained a severe ankle bruise and was substituted after just 14 minutes against Iran.

However, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has said he is currently preparing to be available for the round of 32 clash against Australia. Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16.

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