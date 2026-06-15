HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Five-star Sweden rout Tunisia in opener

FIFA World Cup: Five-star Sweden rout Tunisia in opener

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 10:04 IST

x

Sweden

IMAGE: Sweden's players celebrate after Yasin Ayari scored the fifth goal against Tunisia at Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Sweden's Yasin Ayari scored two sensational goals and Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres also got on the scoresheet as they cruised to a 5-1 World Cup Group F victory over Tunisia on Sunday.

After scraping through to the finals after a dismal qualifying campaign, they responded by scoring five goals in a World Cup match for the first time since 1938 when they defeated Cuba 8-0. 

Sweden

IMAGE: Viktor Gyokeres scores Sweden's third goal . Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Ayari – the son of a Tunisian father and a Moroccan mother – put Sweden ahead in the seventh minute after goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh fluffed his lines trying to clear under pressure from Isak, and what followed set the tone for the evening. 

The ball fell to Gyokeres, whose shot was blocked, but Ayari picked up the loose ball and blasted home a rocket of a shot to send the yellow-clad fans in the stands into raptures, though the player's own celebrations were more muted. 

Sweden

IMAGE: Sweden's Mattias Svanberg celebrates scoring their fourth goal following a VAR check. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Set up to defend and hit Sweden on the break, Tunisia then got a taste of their own medicine as they committed players forward and chased an equaliser on the half-hour mark, only to come undone on the counterattack.

The Swedes won the ball in their own box and played it to Gyokeres, who took it on his chest and instantly released Isak down the left. The striker ran at defender Montassar Talbi before cutting inside and slotting the ball past Chamakh, who should have done better.

Sweden

IMAGE: Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh makes a save. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

The Tunisians did little in the opening half but still managed to pull a goal back before the break, defender Omar Rekik scoring with a superb glancing header that was his side’s first effort on target.

After a number of miscues between Isak and Gyokeres, the two clicked again on the hour mark when Isak stole the ball from Ellyes Skhiri and teed up his strike partner to make it 3-1 with a simple finish.

Sweden

IMAGE: Viktor Gyokeres consoles Tunisia's Hannibal Mejbri after the match. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Substitute Mattias Svanberg then scored straight after coming off the bench in the 84th minute. Though the goal was initially disallowed for offside, it was allowed to stand after a VAR review.

Ayari then closed the show in stoppage time with another wonder strike, firing a thunderous shot from outside the box that Chamakh was powerless to stop, and this time the midfielder celebrated with abandon.

The result means Sweden top Group F on three points ahead of Japan and the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 earlier.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Japan Fans Clean Stadium, Win Hearts
Japan Fans Clean Stadium, Win Hearts
World Cup: 'The Leopards' Arrive in Style
World Cup: 'The Leopards' Arrive in Style
'We are here at the World Cup to bring joy to Iranians'
'We are here at the World Cup to bring joy to Iranians'
Japan score late to hold Netherlands in Texas thriller
Japan score late to hold Netherlands in Texas thriller
Germany thump debutants Curacao to win World Cup opener
Germany thump debutants Curacao to win World Cup opener

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotra Dazzles in a Stunning Ethnic Look at the Airport1:20

Sanya Malhotra Dazzles in a Stunning Ethnic Look at the...

WATCH: Rashmika Commands Attention with Effortless Elegance0:49

WATCH: Rashmika Commands Attention with Effortless Elegance

Watch: First flight lands at Noida Int'l Airport in Jewar as commercial operations begin1:33

Watch: First flight lands at Noida Int'l Airport in Jewar...

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO