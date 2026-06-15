FIFA World Cup: Five-star Sweden rout Tunisia in opener

IMAGE: Sweden's players celebrate after Yasin Ayari scored the fifth goal against Tunisia at Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Sweden's Yasin Ayari scored two sensational goals and Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres also got on the scoresheet as they cruised to a 5-1 World Cup Group F victory over Tunisia on Sunday.



After scraping through to the finals after a dismal qualifying campaign, they responded by scoring five goals in a World Cup match for the first time since 1938 when they defeated Cuba 8-0.

IMAGE: Viktor Gyokeres scores Sweden's third goal . Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Ayari – the son of a Tunisian father and a Moroccan mother – put Sweden ahead in the seventh minute after goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh fluffed his lines trying to clear under pressure from Isak, and what followed set the tone for the evening.



The ball fell to Gyokeres, whose shot was blocked, but Ayari picked up the loose ball and blasted home a rocket of a shot to send the yellow-clad fans in the stands into raptures, though the player's own celebrations were more muted.

IMAGE: Sweden's Mattias Svanberg celebrates scoring their fourth goal following a VAR check. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Set up to defend and hit Sweden on the break, Tunisia then got a taste of their own medicine as they committed players forward and chased an equaliser on the half-hour mark, only to come undone on the counterattack.



The Swedes won the ball in their own box and played it to Gyokeres, who took it on his chest and instantly released Isak down the left. The striker ran at defender Montassar Talbi before cutting inside and slotting the ball past Chamakh, who should have done better.

IMAGE: Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh makes a save. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

The Tunisians did little in the opening half but still managed to pull a goal back before the break, defender Omar Rekik scoring with a superb glancing header that was his side’s first effort on target.



After a number of miscues between Isak and Gyokeres, the two clicked again on the hour mark when Isak stole the ball from Ellyes Skhiri and teed up his strike partner to make it 3-1 with a simple finish.

IMAGE: Viktor Gyokeres consoles Tunisia's Hannibal Mejbri after the match. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Substitute Mattias Svanberg then scored straight after coming off the bench in the 84th minute. Though the goal was initially disallowed for offside, it was allowed to stand after a VAR review.



Ayari then closed the show in stoppage time with another wonder strike, firing a thunderous shot from outside the box that Chamakh was powerless to stop, and this time the midfielder celebrated with abandon.



The result means Sweden top Group F on three points ahead of Japan and the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 earlier.