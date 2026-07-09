Spain's unbeaten 35-match run faces a stern World Cup quarterfinal test against Belgium, whose confidence has surged after a dramatic win over USA, despite the loss of midfielder Amadou Onana.

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal shoots at goal during their last-16 encounter against Portugal at the Dallas Stadium in Texas on July 6, 2006. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Spain enter the World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium unbeaten in 35 matches and aiming to continue their dominant run under Luis de la Fuente.

Belgium arrive with confidence after a dramatic 4-1 win over the United States but will miss injured midfielder Amadou Onana.

Spain's strength lies in squad depth and collective balance, with multiple players capable of deciding crucial matches.

Spain face Belgium on Friday in a World Cup quarterfinal that pits one of the tournament's smoothest operators against a side emboldened by a thunderous 4-1 win over the United States that followed one of football's most bizarre political interventions.

Belgium's victory came after extraordinary drama when US striker Folarin Balogun's one-match ban for a red card was suspended after President Donald Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case.

Rudi Garcia's Belgium answered with a four-goal thrashing, securing a place in the quarterfinals.

Now comes a rather different examination.

De la Fuente Builds a Complete Spanish Unit

Spain are unbeaten in 35 matches, a run that has turned Luis de la Fuente's team from promising European champions into a team that exert confident control over their opponents.

Since their surprise penalty shootout exit against Morocco in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar under Luis Enrique, Spain have been remodelled by De la Fuente, the former youth team coach who knows many of his current players from their formative years.

The result is a national side that often plays with the cohesion of a club team: disciplined, organised, balanced and difficult to break down.

Under De la Fuente, Spain won the Nations League in 2023, claimed a long-awaited fourth European Championship title in 2024 and reached another Nations League final the following year, losing on penalties to Portugal after a 0-0 draw.

Portugal, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, were also Spain's last victims in this World Cup, beaten 1-0 by a last-gasp goal that underlined one of their major strengths -- their substitutes.

Mikel Merino scored the winner after coming off the bench, with fellow substitute Ferran Torres providing the assist only minutes after entering the match.

Spain's strength is not built around one obvious match-winner, but in collective depth. At Euro 2024, they scored 15 goals, with 10 different players finding the net -- a tournament record for the number of scorers in one team in a single edition.

Even teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, still regaining sharpness after a hamstring injury in April, has shown that short bursts of his invention are enough to disrupt defences and create space for teammates.

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Belgium Ride Momentum After Dramatic Victory

IMAGE: Romelu Lukaku celebrates with Timothy Castagne after netting Belgium's fourth goal against USA. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Belgium, meanwhile, must try to derail Spain without Amadou Onana, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the win over the United States.

The midfielder went off in the 21st minute after landing awkwardly, though he later joined the celebrations on crutches.

His absence leaves Garcia with a sizeable gap to fill against a Spain side who rarely need an invitation to take control.

However, Belgium have already shown they can rise to the challenge when facing adversity.