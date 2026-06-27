FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's last-16 march hit by double injury blow

Spain topped World Cup Group H with a 1-0 win over Uruguay, but injuries to Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino have left coach Luis de la Fuente facing a mounting selection crisis.

IMAGE: Spain's Yeremy Pino is likely to miss the rest of the World Cup with a suspected broken collarbone sustained during the match against Uruguay on Friday. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Key Points Spain secured top spot in Group H with a 1-0 win over Uruguay but suffered injury scares to Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino.

Coach Luis de la Fuente fears Yeremy Pino may have broken his collarbone, while Nico Williams is set for tests on a groin problem.

With multiple wingers battling injuries, Spain may be forced to reshuffle their attack ahead of the World Cup knockout stages.

Spain may have left Guadalajara with a 1-0 win over Uruguay and top spot in World Cup Group H, but their night was marred by injuries to Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino that could leave the European champions scrambling for answers on the wings.

Williams was forced off with a groin problem, while Crystal Palace winger Pino needed treatment late in the second half after hurting his left shoulder, although he managed to finish the match.

"(Williams had) a slight discomfort. It might be a strain, or maybe just fatigue," coach Luis de la Fuente told reporters after the match.

"The worst part is the tremendous pain we feel over what's happening with Yeremy -- he might miss the (rest of the) World Cup," he added, saying Pino had "probably broken his collarbone".

"What he did was heroic. He's in a lot of pain. He'll undergo medical tests on Saturday."

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Crisis Forces Spain to Consider Tactical Changes

Spain arrived at the tournament already carrying doubts over Williams and Lamine Yamal, who sustained hamstring injuries in April. While Yamal has recovered steadily, Victor Munoz, who recently signed for Liverpool from Osasuna, is still waiting to make his tournament debut due to a leg muscle injury, leaving De la Fuente short of natural options out wide.

If Williams, Pino and Munoz are unavailable, he could return Gavi to the left wing, as he did in Spain's goalless draw with Cape Verde, although that experiment offered little fluency.

Another possibility is shifting Mikel Oyarzabal to the left, with Ferran Torres or Borja Iglesias starting as centre forward and Yamal on the right wing.