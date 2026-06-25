FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Laporte stays calm ahead of high-stakes Uruguay clash

Aymeric Laporte said Spain are confident ahead of their decisive World Cup Group H clash with Uruguay, insisting their 33-match unbeaten run and strong form make them difficult opponents for any team.

IMAGE: Defender Aymeric Laporte says Spain's focus remains on their own game as they prepare for a crucial Group H clash with Uruguay on Saturday. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Key Points Aymeric Laporte said Spain are confident ahead of their Group H meeting with Uruguay, citing the team's 33-match unbeaten run and ability to handle different styles of opposition.

Spain expect Uruguay to attack aggressively as they fight for qualification, but Laporte stressed that Spain's performance will be the key factor in the outcome.

Laporte admitted Spain were frustrated by their goalless draw against Cape Verde and said the 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia was a more accurate reflection of the European champions' strength.

Spain have gone 33 matches unbeaten and faced opponents of every kind along the way, which is why defender Aymeric Laporte is not losing sleep over what Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay might bring to their World Cup Group H clash.

The centre back said Spain's focus must remain on themselves as they prepare to face a Uruguay side playing for everything in a Group H in which Spain have the edge. The European champions lead with four points, two ahead of Uruguay and Cape Verde, with Saudi Arabia bottom on one.

"We've gone 33 matches without losing, teams have played us in every possible way," Laporte told reporters at Spain's training camp in Chattanooga on Wednesday.

"It depends a lot on us, on how we're playing. If we're on form, it's very difficult to beat us."

Uruguay Threat Recognised but Not Feared

Laporte said Spain understood Uruguay would throw everything at them on Friday.

"We're well aware they'll be going all out, just as we would if we were in their position," he said. "But it's down to us; we know what we have to do. We'll both be going all out."

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Laporte Admits Frustration Over Cape Verde Draw

Spain were criticised after a below-par display in a goalless draw against Cape Verde, and Laporte said the players shared that frustration.

"We weren't happy internally either," he said. "We're the ones most keen to win, especially against a team that was supposed to be weaker – or is weaker. But anyway, it's understandable. We get frustrated too when things don't go our way."

But Laporte said Spain's second match, a 4-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia, was much closer to their true level.

"What we saw in the second match is more representative of us," he said. "But in the first one we had possession and lacked the goal."