De La Fuente: Spain Must Not Be Satisfied Yet

Despite a commanding 3-0 victory and securing a spot in the World Cup last 16, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insists his team has significant room for improvement and must avoid complacency to succeed in the demanding knockout stages.

IMAGE: Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their third goal with Gavi and Marc Cucurella in their Round of 32 match against Austria at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US on Thursday. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points Spain secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Austria, advancing to the World Cup last 16.

Coach Luis de la Fuente warned against complacency, stressing the team has not yet reached its full capabilities.

De la Fuente highlighted the need for continuous improvement as knockout stages demand higher standards.

The team's progress is built on a long-term process, not just individual performances.

Left-back Marc Cucurella received praise for his "invaluable" contribution with two assists.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente refused to get carried away after his side's commanding 3-0 victory over Austria sent them into the World Cup last 16, insisting there was still plenty of room for improvement and warning that "satisfaction can kill".

Spain, who have yet to concede a goal at the tournament, produced a dominant display as Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice and Pedro Porro once to underline their status as one of the favourites.

De La Fuente On Team Performance And Future Demands

IMAGE: Spain coach Luis De La Fuente celebrates after the match as Spain qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

"I have many reasons to be happy today. First because of the victory, we won significantly and the image of the team was fabulous," De la Fuente told reporters. "But there is still room for improvement. Perhaps you think you have seen the best of us, but this team has not yet reached its capabilities. There is more to do."

De la Fuente said Spain's progress had been built on a long-term process rather than one standout performance and stressed that the knockout rounds would demand even higher standards. "Today's performance should be the foundation for what comes next," he said. "We are going to keep improving and doing things better ... We are not yet satisfied, we are going for more."

Avoiding Complacency And Praising Key Players

De la Fuente cautioned against believing Spain had reached their peak after another impressive defensive display in which Austria failed to register a shot on target. "There were situations where we lacked high pressure. You need to keep improving all the time," he said. "When you get flattered and believe it, you become weaker. Satisfaction can kill you."

The 65-year-old was full of praise for his left back Marc Cucurella, who provided two assists for Oyarzabal, calling him "invaluable" and "a top-notch player". "The next phase will be increasingly demanding," De la Fuente added. "We have wonderful players, but the only focus is to exceed our own expectations."