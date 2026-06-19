FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa salvage draw with late penalty vs Czechia

South Africa kept their World Cup hopes alive after Teboho Mokoena's late penalty secured a 1-1 draw against the Czechia, leaving both teams needing a victory in the final group game.

IMAGE: South Africa's Teboho Mokoena celebrates scoring the equaliser against Czechia in a Group A match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta on Thursday. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Key Points South Africa fought back from an early deficit to secure a 1-1 draw against the Czechia.

Teboho Mokoena converted a late penalty to earn a crucial point for South Africa.

Michal Sadilek gave the Czech Republic an early lead.

The draw leaves both teams with one point from two matches.

Both South Africa and Czechia need to win their final group games to keep their knockout hopes alive.

South Africa scored a penalty seven minutes from fulltime as they fought back to draw 1-1 with the Czechia at the World Cup on Thursday after falling behind early in the Group A clash.

IMAGE: Michal Sadilek put Czechia ahead in the sixth minute. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Mokoena’s Late Penalty Rescues South Africa

Teboho Mokoena slotted home the late spotkick which gave South Africa a lifeline as they were staring at potential early elimination, after the Czechs had led from the sixth minute through Michal Sadilek.

Both teams now have a point after losing their respective opening games last Thursday. Mexico and South Korea, both on three points, meet in Guadalajara later on Thursday.

For the first time at a World Cup match, both head coaches were aged over 70, and the two 74-year-old managers opted to shake things up after their sides put in poor performances in their opening-game defeats.

South Africa's manager Hugo Broos ditched his much-criticised conservative formation, while Czech boss Miroslav Koubek made five changes to his team.

IMAGE: Goal-scorer Michal Sadilek (centre) celebrates with Patrik Schick and Alexandr Sojkaad. Photograph: Nathan Ray/Reuters

Czechia Let Early Advantage Slip

Patrik Schick completely mishit a header in the opening minute as the Czechs began on the front foot and found the early goal when the South African defence was caught napping on a long throw-in.

Adam Hlozek, left unmarked up front, gathered the ball on the right and headed for the byline before pulling it back to the edge of the box where Alexandr Sojka slipped a perfect pass into Sadilek who fired a first-time shot past keeper Ronwen Williams.

The Czechs largely conceded possession after going in front, but South Africa did little with the ball and struggled to create any real quality in the final third.

Oswin Appollis tried his luck from distance and his shot took a deflection on its way narrowly wide and South Africa had another chance on the stroke of halftime.

Keeper Matej Kovar spilled a ball floated into the six-yard area by Aubrey Modiba, but Czech captain Ladislav Krejci was there to block Thapelo Maseko's shot.

Broos made a change at the start of the second half, Relebohile Mofokeng replacing Jayden Adams but it was the Czechs who came back out all guns blazing again with Lukas Cerv's effort from distance tipped over the bar by Williams.

IMAGE: Czechia and South Africa fans during the game. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/Reuters

Knockout Hopes Hang in the Balance

South Africa lacked imagination and looked to have run out of ideas until a rather harsh handball decision was given against Pavel Sulc and Mokoena sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

The result effectively left the two sides, who both lost their opening fixtures, likely requiring a win in their last group game to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Czechia's final group game is against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Wednesday, with South Africa taking on South Korea in Monterrey at the same time.