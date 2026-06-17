FIFA World Cup: South Africa seek to silence critics against Czech Republic

IMAGE: The dejected South African players after losing their match against Mexico on June 11, 2026. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Key Points South Africa suffered a 2-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico in their opening FIFA World Cup match.

South Africa finished the game with nine men following two red cards and barely laid a glove on their opponents.

South Africa will look to invoke the spirit of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to get back on track.

After South Africa’s jubilation at a first World Cup finals in 16 years turned sour with a 2-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico, winger Thapelo Maseko says they must invoke the spirit of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to get back on track.



While the result against Mexico in the tournament opener was not unexpected, the performance was well below par in front of the watching world as South Africa finished the game with nine men following two red cards and barely laid a glove on their opponents.



Set alongside strong results in the opening round of games for other African nations Morocco, Ivory Coast, Cape Verde and Egypt, it all felt like a damp squib for a team that is desperate to show what they are capable of on the global stage.



It drew stinging criticism back home, with everything from the individual displays to the tactics of their Belgian coach Hugo Broos under the spotlight.



But ahead of their second Group A fixture against the Czech Republic in Atlanta on Thursday, Maseko believes the side should draw inspiration from the 2023 edition of continental finals, where they were dire in a 2-0 opening loss to Mali but ended up with the bronze medal after a narrow penalty shoot-out defeat to Nigeria in the semi-finals.



"Something that I've picked up is that South Africans are happy when you win, but when you lose, you are the worst. That is a fact," Maseko told reporters.



"We have big players with heart and if there is anyone out there doubting this team, they better think again.



"We went to Afcon in 2023 and lost the first game. But we were able to pick ourselves up and came back home with the bronze medal."

'Czech Republic Want To Improve On Intensity'

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci celebrates scoring their first goal against South Korea. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The Czechs will provide a different type of challenge with their physicality and aerial ability, and Maseko believes South Africa must outwork their opponents.



"One thing we must improve on is the intensity, we need to run extra hard. It is something we spoke about as a team. We were not happy with the result against Mexico and we want to improve going forward.



"It is a big tournament with big teams, but we must go out there and showcase our talents."



South Africa also face South Korea in a final pool fixture in Monterrey on June 24.