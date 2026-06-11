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FIFA World Cup: South Africa ready to test Mexico in opener

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Last updated on: June 11, 2026 14:40 IST

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IMAGE: Mexico's players during a training session at Centro de Alto Rendimiento, Mexico City. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Key Points

  • Co-hosts Mexico will clash against South Africa in Thursday's World Cup opener.
  • South Africa are in Group A with Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea.
  • South Africa opened the 2010 World Cup against Mexico in Johannesburg, drawing 1-1.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said his side are prepared to face Mexico's quality and home-crowd advantage in Thursday's World Cup opener, insisting they are ready to fight for every ball against the group's "strongest team".

"They play good football," Broos told reporters on Wednesday. "They have very good players, players who can decide a match. And playing in front of 85,000 people gives them a boost."

Broos said South Africa had done detailed work on Mexico and would not be overawed by the occasion, adding his players had also adapted to the city's altitude after arriving early.

"Because of the altitude, we had to be here a little bit sooner," he said. "We had 10 days, and I think 10 days is sufficient. From that side, I think we are ready."

South Africa are in Group A with Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea, and Broos said the opening match could be decisive for their hopes of reaching the next round.

"In a group like this, it is very important to win your first game," he said. "If you don't win, you are already in a difficult position."

Mexico eye first win in a World Cup opening match

For South Africa, the fixture carries its own echoes. They opened the 2010 World Cup against Mexico in Johannesburg, drawing 1-1 after Siphiwe Tshabalala scored one of the tournament's most memorable goals.

Broos also played for Belgium at the 1986 World Cup, where they faced Mexico in the group stage and went on to finish fourth.

The hosts face South Africa on Thursday still seeking their first victory in a World Cup opening match after seven previous attempts.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena said South Africa wanted to embrace the occasion while giving themselves the best chance of reaching the knockout stage.

"We want to be competitive and see ourselves go to the next round," Mokoena said. "We must be here to enjoy the experience. When you go home, you must not go home with regrets."

Source: REUTERS
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