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World Cup Sees First Red Card Under Controversial Rule

By REDIFF SPORTS June 20, 2026 11:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prestianni Law enforced for the first time at FIFA World Cup as Almiron sees red.

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron argues with referee Ivan Barton after receiving a red card during the Group D match against Turkey at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US on Friday

IMAGE: Paraguay's Miguel Almiron argues with referee Ivan Barton after receiving a red card during the Group D match against Turkey at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US on Friday. Photograph: Darren Yamashita/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points

  • Miguel Almiron's dismissal marked the first application of the controversial new regulation on football's biggest stage.
  • Players who cover their mouths with their hand, arm or shirt in confrontational situations receive a red card.
  • Almiron was shown a straight red card after covering his mouth while speaking to an opposing player during a match.

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron was given a straight red card for covering his mouth in a confrontation with Turkey's Mert Muldur on Friday in the first instance of the new rule being applied at the World Cup.

 

Almiron was sent off in first-half stoppage time after the exchange, with the dismissal confirmed by VAR as Paraguay led 1-0 in the Group D match.

Players who cover their mouths with their hand, arm or shirt in confrontational situations receive a red card.

A screengrab shown Miguel Almiron covering his mouth as he exchanges words with a Turkey player

IMAGE: A screengrab shown Miguel Almiron covering his mouth as he exchanges words with a Turkey player. 

A few months ago during a Champions League match, Benfica youngster Gianluca Prestianni was seen covering his mouth while speaking to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Although it was never established what was said, the incident prompted football authorities to introduce what has since become known as the "Prestianni Law" -- a regulation under which any player who covers their mouth while addressing an opponent can be punished, regardless of the content of the exchange.

The rule was enforced for the first time at the FIFA World Cup on Friday when Paraguay's Almirón was shown a straight red card after covering his mouth while speaking to an opposing player during a match.

Almirón's dismissal marked the first application of the controversial new regulation on football's biggest stage.

 

More News Coverage

Miguel AlmironParaguayTurkeyWorld CupIvan Barton

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