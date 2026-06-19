SEE: How K-Pop, Cuisine and Football United South Korea and Mexico

Thanks to major companies like Kia, Mexico has seen a huge influx of South Korean population in places like Monterrey, with Korean cuisine and K-Pop becoming major influences in the country.

IMAGE: A vendor shows Korean merchandise at Plaza GaribaldI, as the bond between Korea and Mexico, one of the world’s more unusual geo-cultural connections, continues to grow, with Korean influence gaining a foothold despite distance, language barriers and a 15-hour time difference, in Monterrey, Mexico. Photograph: Antonio Ojeda/Reuters

Key Points The 'K-wave' in Mexico has been growing into a mass movement for years.

South Koreans who are in Mexico for the World Cup have been met with warm reception.

But the South Korean fever in Mexico was put to a test as the two countries faced off in Guadalajara on Thursday.

Mexico won 1-0, to be the first team to qualify for the last 32.

First came the factories, then came the food, and then the pop tunes took over. South Korean fervor in Mexico has been years in the making, growing into a mass movement that has seen President Claudia Sheinbaum share a balcony with K-pop royalty BTS, and visiting World Cup fans greeted with the chant: "Korean, my brother, you're now Mexican."

But that blossoming relationship was put to the test in Guadalajara on Thursday as the two countries faced each other in a group stage clash.

Though separated by language, distance, and a 15-hour time difference, South Koreans can find their second home with Mexicans.

The 'K-wave' in Mexico has been growing into a mass movement for years.

It started with the influx of South Korean factories, followed by its cuisine.

Eventually its music came over too, capped by a visit from K-pop royalty BTS to the Presidential Palace last May.

“More and more people are getting interested in K-pop because of the dance groups' talent and the fact that the music is really good, so more and more kids, and adults, moms, and dads, are getting into this whole scene.”

SEE: From BTS to the World Cup: The Rise of South Korea's Influence in Mexico. VIDEO: Reuters

South Koreans who are in town for the World Cup have been met with warm reception.

“Man, I mean, you know, I see it here everywhere I go, and people want to take photos, you know, and there’s that chant like, ‘coreano hermano'"

“Yeah, I think the brotherhood with Koreans and Mexicans is very strong, you know, like you said, I can’t speak for all Koreans, but it’s been a warm, welcoming, friendly experience, and I hope other Koreans that haven’t been to Mexico can come and see what it’s like here.”

But the South Korean fever in Mexico was put to a test as the two countries faced off in Guadalajara.

"Today, on the pitch there’s no friendship, off the pitch we’re all friends, mariachi and all, but on the pitch, come on Mexico, let’s win."

For one Korean restaurant owner living in Mexico, supporting a team came with a dilemma.

“I'm not a big soccer fan, but of course, when Korea plays, I'm always rooting for my country. But if they play against Mexico, I'll root for both, I don't have a choice; I'm in Mexico.”

Mexico won 1-0, securing a place in the knockout stage.

Despite the result of the World Cup match, this unlikely brotherhood between the two nations still remains strong.

Monterrey - the home of Koreans in Mexico

IMAGE: South Koreans stand at the entrance of Seoul restaurant in Little Seoul, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photograph: Paola Garcia/Reuters

Outside the stadium, fans applauded one another -- celebrating both the game and the cultural ties it brought together.

Nowhere is that Korean influence more evident than in the Mexican industrial powerhouse of Monterrey, where the arrival of Kia and other major Korean companies over the last decade has brought an influx of thousands of South Koreans.

Student Yoona Jwa, 19, was part of this wave when her family moved from South Korea to Monterrey for her father's job when she was 8 years old. Not speaking the language or being familiar with Mexican culture, she found that one of the few things that initially helped her fit in was playing soccer.

But more recently, Mexican friends are the ones learning about her culture, rather than vice versa.

"Once I was driving with my friends and they were singing a song I didn't recognise, and then I realised, they were singing in Korean!" she said.

Signs of the Korean cultural phenomenon are scattered throughout Monterrey's city center, where shop owners sell life-size cutouts of the South Korean boy band Stray Kids and pillows with the faces of the BTS superstars.

ALLIANCE ON THE PITCH TOO

Mexico and South Korea's World Cup fates have been intertwined before. In 2018, the two countries also shared a group. Mexico looked to be crashing out after losing 3-0 to Sweden but were rescued by a stunning last-gasp win by South Korea over Germany that sent 'El Tri' through to the knockout phase.

Rapturous fans gathered outside the South Korean embassy in Mexico City, where the consul emerged, dressed in a Mexico soccer shirt, to greet the crowd. Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma brewery, based in Monterrey, sent a truck full of beer to the local KIA plant to celebrate.

Mexico and South Korea went into their game on Thursday, both on three points and Mexico got the home crowd work to their advantage, even if there are more than a few K-pop fans present.