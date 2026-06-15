Scotland Fans Bring Football Fervour To Boston Baseball

Discover how the vibrant Scottish 'Tartan Army' football fans brought their unique cultural energy, complete with bagpipes and anthems, to Boston's iconic Fenway Park for a baseball game amidst their World Cup campaign.

IMAGE: Scotland's Tartan Army march to Boston's Fenway Park baseball stadium wearing kilts and playing the bagpipes during the march to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, US on Sunday, June 14. Photograph: Bob Dechiara/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points Thousands of Scottish football fans, the 'Tartan Army', visited Fenway Park in Boston.

They attended a Boston Red Sox baseball game, showcasing their unique fan culture.

The fans marched with bagpipes and sang 'Flower of Scotland' at the stadium.

This cultural exchange occurred during their team's World Cup campaign in Boston.

Scotland had recently secured their first World Cup win since 1990 against Haiti.

Thousands of Scotland supporters who have descended on Boston for the World Cup took time off from football on Sunday to switch their focus to a different sport - baseball.

Tartan Army's Unique Sporting Crossover

The Tartan Army of travelling fans marched through the city to the strains of more than a dozen bagpipes to Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox baseball team, a day after watching their team win their first match at a World Cup since 1990 with a 1-0 victory over Haiti.

The Scotland supporters treated Red Sox fans outside and in the stadium - where the Red Sox were hosting the Texas Rangers - to their typically full-throated renditions of songs including 'Flower of Scotland,' used as an anthem by the national team.

Scotland next play Morocco in Boston on Friday for their second group match before travelling to Miami to face Brazil on June 24.