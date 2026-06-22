Salah Stars as Egypt Rewrite History With Maiden World Cup Victory

Mohamed Salah scored and assisted as Egypt came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver, securing the country's first-ever FIFA World Cup victory and moving top of Group G.

IMAGE: England's Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against New Zealand at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday. Photograph:Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points Mohamed Salah scored in Egypt's first-ever win at a FIFA World Cup.

Mostafa Zico and Mahmoud Trezeguet also scored as Egypt overturned a first-half deficit.

Salah was named Man of the Match after taking control of proceedings in the second half.

The 34-year-old continues to be Egypt's key attacking weapon despite adapting to a deeper central role.

Mohamed Salah has built a career on rewriting the record books and the Egypt captain did so again on Sunday, scoring and setting up another goal as his side fought back to beat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver for a historic first World Cup victory.

After an underwhelming final season at Liverpool by his own lofty standards, the 34-year-old Salah has responded impressively on the global stage, registering a goal and two assists in two matches at this tournament.

Though no longer at his peak following the end of his glittering nine-year spell on Merseyside, Salah remains Egypt's primary attacking threat.

Hossam Hassan again deployed Salah in a central role behind striker Omar Marmoush in a 4-2-3-1 formation, flanked by Emam Ashour and Mostafa Zico.

The Egypt coach had expressed his satisfaction with Salah's adaptation to the unfamiliar position before the match, and the forward once more proved influential at BC Place.

Roared on by a crowd heavily weighted in Egypt's favour, with swathes of red shirts and Liverpool jerseys in the stands, Salah was at the heart of everything positive.

Although largely peripheral in a subdued first half, he took control after the interval, finishing with five attempts on goal, two on target, and claiming man-of-the-match honours.

Egypt's resurgence began in the 58th minute when Zico headed in Mohamed Hany's cross to cancel out New Zealand's opener. Momentum quickly shifted.

Nine minutes later, Salah exchanged passes with Zico in a slick one-two before curling home a left-footed finish. He then turned provider, delivering an outswinging corner that Mahmoud Trezeguet powered home to seal the victory.

"We can make history and qualify top of the group, and in the years to come you will remember this as one of our best achievements," Salah said. "We just have to enjoy today, enjoy tomorrow, and then focus on the next game.

"It feels like we are playing in Egypt, with all the fans wearing red. Everybody is happy and excited. I do not know what to say - it is a great atmosphere."

Egypt, who drew 1-1 with Belgium in their opener, moved top of the group with four points from two matches. The All Whites, held 2-2 by Iran in their firs game, are bottom with one point.

Egypt next face second-placed Iran in Seattle.

Statistically, Egypt had the better of the overall possession, but the figures only partially reflected the story. New Zealand were industrious in the opening period, maintaining a compact shape that limited Egypt's attacking fluency.

After halftime, however, the Egyptians showed far greater urgency and creativity in the final third, with Salah orchestrating a marked improvement in tempo.

The result marked a significant step in reshaping Egypt's modest World Cup history, which had previously been defined by first-round exits in 1934, 1990 and 2018 - a stark contrast to the nation's record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles.