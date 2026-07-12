FIFA WC quarter-final: Argentina go into the break with a 1-0 lead

Alexis MacAllister has puts Argentina ahead in the10th minute.

IMAGE:Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring their first goal against Switzerland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Kansas City, Missouri, US on Saturday. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

And in early action in Kansas, Argentina forward Julian Alvarez commits a foul. After forcing a hurried clearance from Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, Alvarez is penalised for an overzealous challenge on Ricardo Rodriguez.

Switzerland are dictating early possession and press as Granit Xaka attempts a shot on goal in the 7th minute.

Lionel Messi takes a first corner in the 10th minute and it's just away from an Argentina player. Another corner in the 10th minute and Messi takes it again and this one is inch perfect as Alexis MacAllister heads into the top right corner and Argentina go ahead. This is the earliest goal by Argentina at this World Cup.

This is Argentina's 15th goal in 6 matches this World Cup.

Argentina dominate the next 14 minutes after the goal. Argentina goalkeeper Martinez makes a diving save off a corner in the 20th minute, a rare chance for the Swiss after the goal.

Paredes draws a foul at 23 minutes just before the first hydration break.

IMAGE: Switzerland's Breel Embolo in action with Argentina's Emiliano Martinez and Lisandro Martinez. Photograph: Denny Medley/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

After the hydration break, Switzerland still have the edge in possession and touches in the opposition box. In the 32nd minute, Sow shoots directly at Martinez.

Two minutes later, Breel Embolo nearly gets a chance on a break, but he makes contact with the ball just as Lisandro Martinez puts him off from the side and Emi Martinez comes sliding out.

In the 35th minute Switzerland are awarded a free kick, Rieder takes it from just near the sideline, but Emi Martinez punches it away.

Rodrigo De Paul has been a key figure in the Argentina midfield.

Switzerland continue to probe.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi remonstrates with referee Joao Pinheiro. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria clatters into Nicolas Tagliafico in the 39th minute.

At the 40th minute, Martinez fouls.

Switzerland get a free-kick in the 43rd minute and it's a missed opportunity as Freuler’s attempt is wide just outside the box.

Embolo gets the first Yellow card of the night in the 44th minute for bringing down Parades.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi remonstrates with referee Joao Pinheiro. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Four minutes added time here as Zakaria is wrongly penalised as he goes for the header and clatters into Paredes.

Tagliafico is then fouled and Argentina get another free-kick as Messi takes the free-kick. Argentina search for another just before half-time.

It's half-time at Kansas. Argentina go into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Argentina go into the break with a 1-0 lead.

IMAGE: Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister in action with Switzerland's Denis Zakaria during their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Kansas City, Missouri, US on Saturday. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Argentina will face Switzerland in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday with the same starting lineup that secured a 3-2 win over Egypt in the last 16, with striker Julian Alvarez and midfielder Leandro Paredes retaining their positions.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters on Friday he planned to start with a "very similar team to the other match."

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin makes one change from the side that beat Colombia on penalties after a goalless draw, with midfielder Djibril Sow replacing Ardon Jashari.

Yakin said on Friday that Switzerland's leading scorer Johan Manzambi would again miss out with the knee injury that sidelined him against Colombia.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo