FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo runs riot as Portugal thrash Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0 in Group K, becoming the first player to score in six World Cups and extending his record as Portugal’s leading World Cup scorer.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Portugal's first goal in their Group K encounter against Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan to become the first player to score in six FIFA World Cup editions.

The 41-year-old took his World Cup tally to 10 goals, surpassing Eusebio to become Portugal’s highest scorer in World Cup history.

Nuno Mendes, an Abduvohid Nematov own goal and Rafael Leao also found the net as Portugal secured a dominant Group K victory before 68,777 spectators.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in six World Cups and Portugal’s all-time leading marksman at the global finals with two goals in Tuesday’s emphatic 5-0 Group K win over Uzbekistan in Houston.

IMAGE: Portugal's Nuno Mendes celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

The 41-year-old had failed to find the back of the net in his previous 10 games in major finals, but, allowed time and space in the box, was deadly in punishing Uzbekistan as he took his overall World Cup tally to 10 goals, moving past Eusebio on Portugal's all-time list.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo in action before Abduvohid Nematov scores an own goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Ronaldo's first in the sixth minute was a neat finish from six yards at the near post as he converted Joao Cancelo’s low cross, before placing a perfect pass from Bruno Fernandes into the far corner.

IMAGE: Portugal's Rafael Leao and Uzbekistan's Azizjon Ganiev vie for the ball. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

Nuno Mendes scored a superb free kick in between those two strikes, while the unfortunate Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov fumbled the ball into his own net and Rafael Leao added a late fifth in front of a full house of 68,777 fans.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Portugal's third goal. Photograph: Troy Taormina/Reuters

While Martinez kept Ronaldo as a starter, he did make two changes to the lineup. He benched midfielder Bernardo Silva for Joao Felix and started defender Ruben Dias, who sat out the opener with an injury, over Tomas Araujo.

IMAGE: Rafael Leao nets Portugal's fifth goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Uzbekistan next play on Saturday night in Atlanta against Congo. Portugal's final group match is against Colombia on Saturday night in Miami.