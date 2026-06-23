FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal stick with under-fire Cristiano Ronaldo in big test vs Uzbekistan

Portugal face Uzbekistan in a World Cup Group K match after a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, with Ruben Dias returning, Ronaldo leading attack, and Uzbekistan fielding a defensive lineup under Fabio Cannavaro.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, performance manager Richard Evans and Ruben Dias during a training session ahead of their Group K clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston on Tuesday. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Key Points Portugal face Uzbekistan in Group K after a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, with Ruben Dias returning from injury to strengthen the defence.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack despite a goal drought in major tournaments, while Joao Felix replaces Bernardo Silva in the starting lineup.

Uzbekistan, coached by Fabio Cannavaro, retain a five-man defence and rely on captain Eldor Shomurodov up front after a 3-1 loss to Colombia.

Portugal will look to return to winning ways after an underwhelming 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo when they face World Cup debutants Uzbekistan in their second Group K match in Houston on Tuesday.

Portugal Bolster Defence as Ruben Dias Returns

The European side have strengthened their defence with the return of centre-back Ruben Dias, who missed the previous match due to injury. Dias replaces Tomas Araujo, who is ruled out.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead the attack despite a prolonged goal drought at major tournaments, having not scored in his last 10 appearances at World Cup finals since his penalty against Ghana in 2022.

Joao Felix has been drafted into the starting XI in place of Bernardo Silva as Portugal look to add more creativity in the final third.

Uzbekistan Bank on Defensive Setup Under Cannavaro

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, continue with goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov and a five-man defence setup as they aim to contain Portugal’s attack.

Coach Fabio Cannavaro has again named captain Eldor Shomurodov as the lone striker, while Odiljon Xamrobeko and Azizjon Ganiev strengthen the midfield after their opening 3-1 defeat to Colombia.

Teams:

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Azizjon Ganiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.