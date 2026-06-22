Politics and Football Collide Again as Iran Hold Belgium Amid Protests

At the Iran-Belgium FIFA World Cup match, least one attendee wearing a pre-revolutionary flag shirt was detained for trying to run onto the pitch and Iranian player Alireza Jahanbakhsh said after the match that he doesn't want to keep focusing on the challenging situations faced by his team.

IMAGE: A Iran fan is detained by stewards after the match between Iran and Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US on Sunday. Photograph: Kirby Lee/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Iran continued their impressive run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with another point on Sunday, holding Belgium to a 0-0 draw in Los Angeles to move on to two points in Group G.

This result followed their opening draw against New Zealand.

Key Points More than 70,000 fans attended the match, with Iranian supporters creating a strong atmosphere inside the stadium.

Protests against the Iranian government continued outside the venue for a second consecutive match.

Iran have faced significant logistical challenges, including being forced to stay outside the United States between matches.

Midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team represents all Iranians regardless of political beliefs.

Iranian footballers have shown true grit despite extraordinary circumstances.

Iran's team have been forced to stay outside the US between matches due to extraordinary measures by the American government, which has also banned a number of Iran team staff and officials.

On Sunday, the atmosphere was charged, with Iran's team receiving loud cheers before the match and chants of "I-ran, I-ran" throughout from vocal supporters who outnumbered Belgium fans in the more than 70,000-seat stadium.

While there were small protests outside the stadium and pre-revolutionary flags being flown and worn both outside and inside, the pre-match political intensity was muted compared to their opener, which coincided with the announcement of a US-Iran peace agreement.

For the second straight match in Los Angeles, protesters opposed to the Iranian government gathered before the game.

Ahead of the match, US Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said that the Iranian team had "tried to get somebody in yesterday" who had direct ties to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, an accusation that the Iranian soccer federation vociferously denied.

"The claim that an official representative of the Iranian Football Federation attempted to board a flight to enter the United States yesterday and was prevented from doing so is an outright and undeniable lie," the statement said.

The federation called Mullin's claims "completely unsupported by any evidence or documentation, but also represent a clear attempt to cover up discriminatory behaviour and unreasonable restrictions".

After the match, at least one attendee wearing a pre-revolutionary flag shirt was detained for trying to run onto the pitch. Later, according to the Associated Press, a fan who got into a scuffle with protesters was seen 'being loaded into an ambulance'.

IMAGE: Belgium's Brandon Mechele in action with Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Photograph: Jessie Alcheh/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh said after the match that he doesn't want to keep focusing on the challenging situation, and that players are now focused on recovery and preparing to travel to Seattle for the next game, against Egypt.

"We don't ask for much. We just ask for the same procedure as for all the other 47 teams," he said. "Hopefully we can bring everyone who is involved and help us with us."

He also said the team were motivated by the chance to represent Iranians everywhere, regardless of political views or personal beliefs.

"We play for all Iranians in Iran, outside Iran, with whatever ideology, whatever preference they have and we make sure to make them happy, because I'm sure at the end of the day they love Team Melli with their hearts and we respect them all.

"The most important thing we can do as a team is to perform well and put our heart on the pitch."