FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table And Team Standings

IMAGE: The FIFA World Cup trophy on display at Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico, on March 14, 2026. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Key Points FIFA World Cup 2026 is the first football world cup to have 48 teams, an expansion from 32.

Defending champions Argentina take on Algeria in their opening match on June 16.

Brazil have won the most FIFA World Cup titles, having triumphed in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

FIFA World Cup 2026 will have a new format. For the first time ever, t/he tournament will feature 48 teams -- an expansion from 32, which will take the total number of matches to 104, a massive increase of 40 from the last edition.



With the addition of 16 more teams the 2026 tournament will have 12 groups of four. Each would play the other teams in their group once, the best two in each group progressing to the round of 32.



Each team plays the other in their group once. The best two and the eight best-ranked third-placed sides from the 12 groups progress to the last 32, meaning there is an extra knock-out round.

The football World Cup returns to North America after 32 years, with the tournament last held in the US in 1994.



The tournament will be hosted across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Points Table Of FIFA World Cup 2026:

GROUP A:

Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Mexico

1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 Republic of Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Czechia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP B



Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bosnia-Herzegovina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP C



Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP D



Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Paraguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turkiye 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP E



Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curacao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP F



Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP G



Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP H



Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP I



Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP J



Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP K



Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DR Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uzbekistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP L

