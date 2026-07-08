FIFA World Cup PIX: Messi Weeps After Argentina's Great Escape

Lionel Messi broke down in tears after inspiring Argentina's remarkable 3-2 comeback over Egypt, setting up one goal, scoring another and leading the defending champions into the World Cup quarterfinals.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi could not control his emotions after leading Argentina to a come-from-behind win over Egypt in their Round of 16 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Photographs: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi inspired Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Egypt to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

Messi set up Cristian Romero's goal, scored the equaliser and watched Enzo Fernandez complete the turnaround in stoppage time.

An emotional Messi broke down in tears after extending his record World Cup tally to 21 goals and leading Argentina's great escape.

An emotional Lionel Messi broke down in tears after inspiring Argentina to a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt, sending the defending champions into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after they had stared at a shock exit.

Argentina were trailing 2-0 with only 11 minutes of normal time remaining before their captain sparked an extraordinary turnaround.

Cristian Romero headed home Messi's cross in the 79th minute to ignite the fightback, and four minutes later Messi fired in the equaliser to revive Argentina's hopes.

Enzo Fernandez then completed the stunning comeback in the third minute of stoppage time, heading home the winner to seal a place in the last eight.

At the final whistle, Messi was seen sobbing tears of relief after carrying Argentina back from the brink of elimination.

The 39 year old orchestrated the dramatic revival as Egypt, who had looked set for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, fell apart in the closing stages.

Messi also extended his record World Cup tally to 21 goals with his crucial equaliser, capping another memorable night in an extraordinary international career.