How Pedro Porro Became Spain's Indispensable Right-Back

Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro has dramatically cemented his position as Spain's indispensable right-back, delivering a stellar MVP performance in the World Cup semi-final against France and propelling his team into the final.

IMAGE: Pedro Porro has made a name for himself at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with his defensive skills and his forward forays throughout the tournament. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points Pedro Porro has become Spain's standout right-back, playing a crucial role in their World Cup campaign.

His MVP performance in the semi-final against France included a goal and effectively containing key attackers like Kylian Mbappe.

Porro's rise mirrors Marc Cucurella's success at Euro 2024, solidifying his position in Luis de la Fuente's squad.

The Tottenham Hotspur player's value extends beyond defence, providing crucial balance and attacking support.

Porro's redemption arc, overcoming past mistakes, culminates in Spain's World Cup final appearance against Argentina.

Pedro Porro has turned Spain's right flank from a vacancy into a personal runway, capping a dazzling World Cup charge by helping shackle France's flying attackers and scoring a thunderbolt in Tuesday's 2-0 semi-final win in Dallas.

Two years after Marc Cucurella used Euro 2024 to leap from outsider to Spain's first-choice left back, Porro appears to be writing the sequel on the opposite side of Luis de la Fuente's defence.

Porro's Ascent To Spain's Right-Back Role

With Dani Carvajal and Jesus Navas gone, Spain's right-back role looked up for grabs before the tournament. Marcos Llorente, fresh from an excellent season with Atletico Madrid, appeared well placed to claim it, but De la Fuente kept the door open for Porro.

For a while, the Spain coach rotated them. Then he stopped.

The Tottenham Hotspur full back impressed against Saudi Arabia, raised the level again against Austria and repeated the trick against Portugal.

Against France, he produced his most complete performance, containing Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue before sealing the win with a superb goal and being named the semi-final's MVP.

"I'm very happy with the team's attitude, from start to finish. Today we did everything we needed to do. It's a dream come true; it's something I couldn't even have imagined in my wildest dreams," Porro said.

Drawing Parallels With Cucurella's Euro Success

IMAGE: Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella celebrate after Spain's win over France in the semi-final on Tuesday. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

His rise has also carried a sense of footballing symmetry.

Cucurella's Euro 2024 chance came when Alejandro Grimaldo, after shining in Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga-winning Bayer Leverkusen side, was widely expected to own the position.

Instead, Cucurella became Spain's first-choice left back, was voted the tournament's best in that role and this year signed for Real Madrid.

Now Porro has made his own case impossible to ignore.

Impact Beyond Defence And Final Challenge

His defensive interventions tell part of the story, but his value also lies in the quieter details: covering space, choosing when to surge forward and giving Lamine Yamal the balance he needs on the right.

There was redemption too. Some still remembered the mistake that gifted Scotland a goal in Spain's 2-0 defeat early in De la Fuente's tenure during Euro 2024 qualifying.

Against France, Porro buried the doubts as emphatically as his finish. Tottenham, who renewed his contract during the tournament despite interest from clubs including Manchester City, may feel their timing was as sharp as his.

One final examination remains: Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina, where Porro will have the chance to turn a breakthrough tournament into something far bigger.