Ten-Man Paraguay Secure Crucial World Cup Victory Over Turkey

Ten-man Paraguay secured a 1-0 victory over Turkey with the fastest goal of the World Cup, breathing life into their campaign and eliminating their opponents from Group D.

IMAGE: Paraguay's Matias Galarza celebrates scoring their first goal against Turkey during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US on Friday. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Paraguay defeated Turkey 1-0 in a crucial World Cup Group D match, securing their campaign's future.

Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the tournament just 64 seconds into the game.

Paraguay played the entire second half with ten men after Miguel Almiron received a red card.

Turkey dominated possession and attempts on goal but suffered from atrocious finishing, leading to their early World Cup exit.

The victory confirmed the United States as Group D winners following their win against Australia.

Ten-man Paraguay scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far to beat a hapless Turkey 1-0 in a dramatic Group D match, breathing life into their campaign and condemning their opponents to a miserable early exit.

Fired up after their humiliating 4-1 opening match defeat by the United States, Paraguay went ahead 64 seconds in when Matias Galarza rifled in a long-range shot, then clung on for the entire game against a tide of Turkish attacks.

Spurred on to the sound of beating drums in the San Francisco Bay Area, Paraguay defended resolutely to withstand the Turkish onslaught and played the second half with 10 men, after Miguel Almiron was sent off for remarks made to Mert Muldur with his hand covering his mouth.

Paraguay's Resilient Defence And Red Card Drama

IMAGE: Paraguay's Miguel Almiron argues with referee Ivan Barton after receiving a red card. Photograph: Darren Yamashita/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The win by the South Americans means the United States were confirmed as Group D winners after their earlier 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle.

Turkey dominated the match, with 79% possession at one point but they paid the heaviest of prices for their atrocious finishing, logging 32 attempts but no goals in almost a carbon copy of their high-shooting opening match loss to Australia.

Turkey were inventive and always threatening but fell apart in front of goal, with a slew of chances for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz and Real Madrid's Arda Guler, but Paraguay defended solidly and looked dangerous on the break in their few chances.

Turkey's Missed Opportunities And Early Exit

IMAGE: Turkey's Mert Muldur in tears after the match against Paraguay. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

Paraguay, known as "La Albirroja", last played in the World Cup in 2010, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the quarter-final in their best-ever run in the tournament.

Goalscorer Galarza said it was one of the best days of his life.

"We showed our quality fighting spirits even with one player down. God wanted this to happen for Paraguay more than ever before," he said.

Turkey's coach Vincenzo Montella said his players fought to stay in the tournament, and it was an outcome everyone had to accept.

"I'm sad but I'm also very proud of my players. They gave everything right up until the final whistle. That's what football's like," he said.