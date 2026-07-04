Neymar's heartfelt birthday post for daughter steals the spotlight at World Cup

'May our Heavenly Father guide your paths and grant you lots of health so you can play more and more.'
Brazil forward Neymar took a break from his FIFA World Cup campaign to celebrate his daughter Helena on her second birthday, sharing an emotional message on social media.
The Santos star posted a heartfelt tribute, wishing his little girl good health, happiness and God's blessings.
'Helena's 2 little years! May our Heavenly Father guide your paths and grant you lots of health so you can play more and more. I'll always do everything I can to make you happy. Daddy loves you so much,' Neymar wrote on X.
Key Points
- Neymar shared a heartfelt birthday message for daughter Helena as she turned two.
- Neymar recently made his first Brazil appearance since suffering an ACL injury in October 2023.
- He returned as a substitute in Brazil's 3-0 group-stage win over Scotland.
- Brazil next face Erling Haaland's Norway in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.
The touching message came as the 34-year-old continues his comeback on the international stage after a lengthy injury lay-off.
Neymar made his long-awaited return for Brazil during their final Group C match against Scotland, coming off the bench in the closing stages of the Selecao's comfortable 3-0 victory.
It was his first appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and his first competitive outing for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.
The injury ruled him out for several months and disrupted his role in Brazil's qualifying campaign before a calf problem delayed his return further.
Despite regaining fitness, Neymar was not used in Brazil's dramatic 2-1 Round of 32 victory over Japan.
Neymar is expected to be fully fit and available to face Erling Haaland's Norway in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash at New Jersey on Sunday (July 6, 1:30 am IST).