Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » Neymar likely to return for Scotland match as Ancelotti eyes bigger picture

Neymar likely to return for Scotland match as Ancelotti eyes bigger picture

June 20, 2026 09:50 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti says Neymar could return for Scotland game and insists the team will work on improving as the tournament progresses.

Neymar is recovering from a calf injury and has not played a game at the FIFA World Cup yet  

IMAGE: Neymar is recovering from a calf injury and missed the first two group games at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photograph: Caean Couto/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

After Brazil defeated Haiti 3-0 in their second Group C match on Friday, manager Carlo Ancelotti said he expected Neymar to be available for their group stage finale against Scotland on Wednesday.

 

Key Points

  • The 34-year-old Neymar has been recovering from a calf strain.
  • Ancelotti did not commit to continuing with Matheus Cunha at centre-forward despite his goals against Morocco.
  • Brazil, on four points, lead Morocco on goal difference.
  • Scotland are on 3 after losing to the Atlas Lions on Friday.

The 34-year-old Neymar has been recovering from a calf strain. He last played for Santos in Brazil's top flight on May 17.

“Neymar will be training tomorrow individually and on Monday he’s going to be training with the rest of the team,” Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference. “He will be available for the match against Scotland.”

Injuries limited Neymar during Brazil’s 2026 qualifying campaign. But he was influential when he played, scoring twice and contributing three assists in four appearances.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti did not commit to continuing with Matheus Cunha at centre-forward despite his first-half double.

Ancelotti's focus is on improving with each game

Cunha started in place of Igor Thiago after coming on in the 61st minute of Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Morocco in their tournament opener.

“He may,” the Italian coach said when asked if Cunha would remain in the centre-forward role.

“I think that Matheus’ position was a good position for creating problems for the defence,” Ancelotti said.

“And he filtered his passes very well, and his position was a good position to be effective at the front.

“It can be an option. We discussed this yesterday. I don’t want a clear identity. Maybe we will change this on the next match.”

Brazil, on four points, lead Morocco on goal difference after the Atlas Lions defeated Scotland, who have three points, 1-0 earlier on Friday.

The Scots could be playing for their tournament lives on Wednesday in Miami, but Ancelotti insisted he was focusing on the bigger picture.

“We don’t think about knocking out (Scotland). We think about playing well and improving, and we analyse the match," Ancelotti said.

“If we can reach the first position of the group, that would be important for the future. So, we want to prepare well for that match.

“Scotland has its features. It can create a problem. It created problems to Morocco today. And so, we have to focus on the match and be calm and be tranquil and keep on working to improve.”

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

NeymarCarlo AncelottiScotlandBrazilMorocco

More From Rediff

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 4th, Seals CWG Berth

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 4th, Seals CWG Berth
FIFA World Cup: Portugal Stand Firm Behind Under-Fire Ronaldo

FIFA World Cup: Portugal Stand Firm Behind Under-Fire Ronaldo
MP Yusuf Pathan's Land Occupation Valued By Vadodara Civic Body

MP Yusuf Pathan's Land Occupation Valued By Vadodara Civic Body

Related Stories

Cunha and Vinicius shine as Brazil cruise past Haiti

Cunha and Vinicius shine as Brazil cruise past Haiti

Quick Links

Matheus CunhaFIFA World Cup 2026HaitiAtlas LionsSantos

Web Stories

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places
7 Oils You Should Include In Your Diet

7 Oils You Should Include In Your Diet
The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026