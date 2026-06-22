Neymar hints at return for Scotland game

Neymar missed Brazil's first two games of the FIFA 2026 World Cup and his likely to play against Scotland on Thursday.

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar Jr. and Vinicius Junior during training at Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, US on Sunday. Photograph: Caean Couto/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Brazil star Neymar Jr. raised hopes of a long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 return after sharing images from training ahead of the Selecao's decisive Group C clash against Scotland on Thursday.

Key Points Neymar missed Brazil's first two games of FIFA World Cup 2026.

The veteran forward resumed on-field work over the weekend.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has said he expects Neymar, 34, to be available for their final Group C match in Miami .

Scotland defender Jack Hendry said on Sunday he is not worried about the challenge of playing against Neymar.

The 34-year-old forward posted a series of photographs from a training session on X on Sunday and captioned them: 'Thank you, my God. So incredibly happy!!!'

The post offered the strongest indication yet that Neymar is nearing a return from the calf injury that has kept him out of Brazil's opening two matches at the tournament in North America.

Neymar did not play in Brazil's campaign opener, a 1-1 draw against Morocco. He also missed the team's 2nd match where they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Haiti, a result that lifted Carlo Ancelotti's side to the top of Group C and left them well placed to advance to the knockout rounds.

While the squad travelled to Philadelphia for the Haiti match, Neymar remained at Brazil's training base in New Jersey to continue an individual rehabilitation programme. The veteran forward resumed on-field work over the weekend, taking part in physical and ball drills as he stepped up his recovery.

Neymar? No problem, says Scotland defender Hendry

Scotland defender Jack Hendry said on Sunday he is not worried about the challenge of playing against Neymar if Brazil's all-time top scorer is fit for Wednesday's World Cup encounter.

"Yeah, no problem," Hendry told reporters when asked about the possibility.

"I'm quite comfortable, obviously, coming up against Neymar, and I look forward to it. It should be a really good battle, and if he does play, then I look forward to it."

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has said he expects Neymar, 34, to be available for their final Group C match in Miami after missing the first two games as he recovers from a calf injury.

Hendry, 31, played against Neymar in the Champions League in 2021 when the Scot was on the books of Club Brugge and the Brazilian was with Paris St Germain. The encounter ended 1-1.

The Scot represents Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia but did not come head-to-head with Neymar during his time in the kingdom after the Brazilian played only seven games for Al Hilal during an injury-ravaged spell.

Scotland have three points from their first two games and sit third in Group C with a good chance of qualifying for the World Cup knockout round for the first time, even if they lose to Brazil, thanks to the tournament's new, expanded format.

Brazil have four points and are top of the group on goal difference ahead of Morocco, who face Haiti on Wednesday.