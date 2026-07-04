Brazil Coach Ancelotti Addresses Neymar's Frustration

Brazil's star forward Neymar is confirmed fully fit for the World Cup by coach Carlo Ancelotti, despite the player's growing frustration over limited game time, setting the stage for his crucial role in upcoming matches.

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar and Luiz Henrique during training at Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, US on Thursday, July 2. Photograph: Caean Couto/Reuters

Key Points Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti confirms Neymar is fully fit and available for the World Cup.

Neymar is reportedly frustrated with his restricted game time, having only played a 14-minute cameo.

Ancelotti stated Neymar can play a full 90 minutes and praised his respectful and humble character within the squad.

The coach plans to utilise Neymar when the team requires his presence on the pitch.

Brazil is set to face Norway in an upcoming high-octane clash on July 6.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star forward Neymar is now fully fit and ready to compete at the World Cup.

The Italian also acknowledged that the Selecao's all-time leading scorer has grown increasingly frustrated with his restricted game time, admitting the forward is unhappy with his role as a substitute.

After overcoming a nagging right calf injury, Neymar is finally in line to make a significant impact for Brazil at the World Cup. The 34-year-old forward has been limited to just a 14-minute cameo off the bench in the group-stage win over Scotland, making for a frustrating tournament to date.

Ancelotti On Neymar's Availability And Game Time

"The important thing is that he is available to play. How long he will play, nobody knows. He has the experience to manage his minutes and the tempo of the game. When I feel the team needs him, I will put him on [the pitch]," Ancelotti said during an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, as per Goal.com.

The former Real Madrid head coach then responded directly to queries regarding the forward's physical capacity to last a full match: "Yes. He can play 90 minutes."

Neymar's Role And Character In The Squad

Ancelotti praised Neymar as a highly respectful, amiable player for his team-mates and said he is an important character in the squad.

"He is training very well. Neymar is highly respectful, amiable, and loved by his teammates. He is an important character in the squad because he possesses immense quality and is a very humble person. I am very happy with him. And obviously, he wants to play, just as he always has," he said.

Ancelotti also said that Neymar doesn't directly say he wants to play, but his desire is quite clear.

"He doesn't directly say 'I want to play,' but that desire is quite clear. And it's a positive thing. A player cannot be happy sitting on the bench," he concluded.

Now, Brazil will play Erling Haaland-powered Norway in a high-octane clash at New Jersey on July 6, 1:30 AM IST.