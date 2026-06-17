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Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Neymar back in training but unlikely to return against Haiti

FIFA World Cup: Neymar back in training but unlikely to return against Haiti

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June 17, 2026 00:46 IST

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Neymar

IMAGE: Neymar had previously trained indoors at the team's training centre in New Jersey with physiotherapists and fitness coaches. Photograph: Caean Couto/Reuters

Key Points

  • Neymar did physical work on the pitch and had some contact with the ball during Brazil's training session on Tuesday.
  • It remains unclear when he will be fit enough to resume full training or become available in Brazil's World Cup campaign.
  • Neymar is still working to recover fitness and match sharpness after injuring his right calf last month.

Neymar offered Brazil a flicker of World Cup encouragement on Tuesday when he trained on the pitch with the national team in the United States for the first time, though a return against Haiti on Friday looks unlikely.

The session was closed to the media, but the Brazilian FA (CBF) said the 34-year-old striker did physical work on the pitch and had some contact with the ball.

Neymar has not yet joined tactical drills with the rest of the squad and it remains unclear when he will be fit enough to resume full training or become available in Brazil's World Cup campaign, which got off on the wrong foot following a draw against Morocco.

Neymar has not played for Brazil in almost three years

The outing marked the first step in his transition from the medical department back to the field after he had previously trained indoors at the team's training centre in New Jersey with physiotherapists and fitness coaches.

Neymar is still working to recover fitness and match sharpness after injuring his right calf during Brazilian club Santos' 3-0 defeat by Coritiba last month.

The calf problem is the latest in a string of injuries and physical setbacks for Brazil's number 10, who has not played a minute for the national team in almost three years.

While his appearance on the pitch raised hopes among Brazilian supporters, sources close to the national team said the coaching staff were being careful and had no intention of rushing his recovery.

 
Source: REUTERS
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