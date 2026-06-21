Dutch Masterclass: How Netherlands Secured A Resounding World Cup Victory

Netherlands delivered a commanding 5-1 performance against Sweden at the World Cup, propelled by early goals from Brian Brobbey and a second-half brace from Cody Gakpo.

IMAGE: Netherlands' Brian Brobbey scores their second goal past Sweden's Kristoffer Nordfeldt. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

An early double from Brian Brobbey, two more in the second half for Cody Gakpo and a late goal from Crysencio Summerville helped the Netherlands cruise to an impressive 5-1 win over Sweden at the World Cup on Saturday.

The Dutch delivered the performance coach Ronald Koeman had demanded after conceding near the end of regulation in a disappointing opening 2-2 draw against Japan and underlining the team's credentials as among the favourites to go far in the tournament.

Brobbey -- chosen ahead of record scorer Memphis Depay -- repaid Koeman’s faith with two goals in the opening 17 minutes to give the Dutch the early initiative and another two from Cody Gakpo in a seven-minute spell after the break put the match out of reach.

His first came when he flicked the ball to Tijjani Reijnders who found Gakpo racing down the left flank to set up the Sunderland striker for a tap-in.

Brobbey struck again when Denzel Dumfries swung in a perfectly weighted cross that he simply directed past Sweden goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt with an outstretched leg.

SLOPPY SWEDEN

IMAGE: Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their fifth goal against Sweden during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match at Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, US on Saturday. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Key Points Netherlands secured a decisive 5-1 victory against Sweden in a World Cup fixture.

Brian Brobbey scored an early double, setting the tone for the Dutch dominance.

Cody Gakpo added two more goals in the second half, extending the Netherlands' lead.

Crysencio Summerville netted a late goal, completing the comprehensive win for the Dutch side.

The victory places the Netherlands at the top of Group F standings.

The Swedes -- full of optimism after crushing Tunisia 5-1 in their opening match -- gave the ball away too easily and could not contain the Dutch attack.

Graham Potter's side played with more urgency following the first hydration break but it was never good enough against a ruthless Dutch side who converted their chances.

Viktor Gyokeres presented the main danger for Sweden early on with a free kick and curling effort that tested Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Brobbey And Gakpo Lead Dutch Attack

IMAGE: Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk in action with Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Yasin Ayari had a chance to get Sweden back into the game but could not control the ball with his chest with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Substitute Anthony Elanga pulled one back in the 59th minute of a free-flowing game but it proved only a consolation for Sweden rather than sparking a fightback, and the Dutch rout was complete when Summerville slalomed his way to the edge of the box and finished neatly in the final minute.

The Netherlands top Group F with four points and Sweden stayed on three after two matches. Japan and Tunisia meet in Monterrey later on Saturday.