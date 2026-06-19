Morocco's Hakimi Feels Targeted as Rape Case Heads to Trial

Achraf Hakimi says he is ready to face trial after a French appeals court reportedly rejected his challenge to a rape case referral. The Morocco and PSG defender insists he will finally get the chance to tell his side of the story.

IMAGE: PSG player Achraf Hakimi claimed a false narrative has been built around him and his family. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Key Points Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi says he is ready for his upcoming trial on a rape charge.

Versailles appeals court reportedly rejected his appeal against referral to criminal court.

Hakimi said he has been waiting for the trial "since day one".

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, who is due to join the Morocco squad against Scotland later on Friday, said he faced trial on a rape charge and welcomed the opportunity to put across his point of view.

Hakimi, who played for Morocco during its World Cup opener against Brazil on Sunday, had appealed his referral to criminal court. French media reported earlier that the Versailles appeals court had rejected the appeal, paving the way for his trial in a criminal court at some point in the future.

"Today, a story that isn't mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. Sometimes I feel like I've become an easy target," the star defender wrote in a post on social media platform X.

"I've been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I'm looking forward to it. Finally, I'll be able to speak out."

It was not immediately clear when the trial would be due to start. The Versailles appeals court and Hakimi's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against him.