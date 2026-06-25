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Mexico keeper Ochoa gets perfect Azteca send-off

June 25, 2026 13:25 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The whole Azteca stadium saluted Guillermo Ochoa at the final whistle, a proper show of respect for a player whose flying saves and one-man acts of defiance became part of Mexican footballing folklore.

Guillermo Ochoa

IMAGE: Mexico players throw Guillermo Ochoa in the air as they celebrate his final appearance at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

If Wednesday's World Cup match marked the last time Guillermo Ochoa appears in Mexico colours, the 40-year-old goalkeeper could not have wished for a better send-off.

Brought on for the last 12 minutes with his team 2-0 up against the Czech Republic and cruising into the knockout phase as Group A winners, Ochoa lapped up the acclaim of fans at the Azteca stadium, the venue where he made his senior debut with Club America in 2004.

Making his sixth and final appearance at the World Cup, Ochoa maintained the clean sheet began by Raul Rangel as Mexico scored again late on to finish 3-0 winners.

Guillermo Ochoa

IMAGE: Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Mexico will play at the Azteca in the round of 32 but barring a goalkeeping emergency he is unlikely to get on the pitch. 

The veteran keeper, instantly recognisable by his curls, was content with his role.

"My first game, Azteca. My last game, Azteca. It’s been a beautiful final chapter of my career," he told Mexican TV. 

"Thank you, everyone."

'Ochoa is an example for all of us'

Guillermo Ochoa

IMAGE: Guillermo Ochoa poses with family members after the match. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Roared on by a crowd dressed in green, white and red, Mexico did not overwhelm the Czechs but were worthy winners thanks to goals from Mateo Chavez, Julian Quinones and Alvaro Fidalgo.

The whole venue saluted Ochoa at the final whistle, a proper show of respect for a player whose flying saves and one-man acts of defiance became part of Mexican footballing folklore.

"He is an example for all of us. He's the first one in the gym and the last one to leave," Chavez said of Ochoa. 

"This is the icing on the cake of a great career. He's an idol for us, he's helped guide the group with his experience, and I'm very happy for him."

For supporters, everything has followed the ideal script: a home World Cup, a perfect group run, and a legend walking off with the chants of his name ringing in his ears.

They are already daring to talk about the prospect of a long-awaited return to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Mexico have only reached that stage twice -- in 1970 and 1986. When they were hosts.

 
Source: REUTERS
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