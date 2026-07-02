FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico's 'Losers Cafe' serves comfort with every sip

A Mexico City coffee shop has become the World Cup's quirky 'Losers Cafe', offering free drinks, comfort and a sense of community to heartbroken fans whose teams have been knocked out of the tournament.

IMAGE: The 'Losers Cafe' in Mexico City where supporters of teams that lost at the 2026 World Cup are offered a free drink. Photograph: Quetzalli Nicte-Ha/Reuters

Key Points A Mexico City coffee shop has been transformed into the 'Losers Cafe', offering free drinks and support to fans whose teams have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

Created by Oatly in partnership with Compay Cafe owner Ian Infante, the initiative aims to help fans embrace defeat with humour while building a sense of community.

With Mexico ending a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout win, the cafe's future customers may depend on the outcome of El Tri's clash against England.

Amid the sea of green that washed over Mexico City after the country's World Cup victory over Ecuador on Tuesday, one shop defiantly hoisted the Ecuadorian flag and welcomed all the downtrodden fans of Mexico's opponents to a place of refuge.

Welcome to the Losers Cafe, a coffee shop in the cosmopolitan neighbourhood of Condesa that is comforting fans of the losing teams.

Losers Cafe Offers Comfort to Defeated World Cup Fans

IMAGE: The main entrance of 'Losers Cafe' in Mexico City. Photograph: Quetzalli Nicte-Ha/Reuters

Each morning, small flags representing the defeated teams are raised at the cafe's entrance to foster a sense of community. Inside, a free drink awaits those who come bearing the jersey of the losing team. Even the napkins read "dry your tears".

Monse Aguilar, a 24-year-old photographer supporting South Africa, visited the Losers Cafe earlier this week after her team lost 1-0 to Canada on Sunday and were eliminated from the World Cup.

"It's like a hug for the heart after losing," she said as she sipped a free drink.

The Losers Cafe was the brainchild of the Swedish dairy alternative brand Oatly, which then partnered with Ian Infante, the owner of the coffee shop.

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IMAGE: A football fan enjoying his coffee at 'Losers Cafe'. Photograph: Quetzalli Nicte-Ha/Reuters

Infante, whose shop is normally called Compay Cafe, said the idea resonated with him. The 38-year-old is originally from Venezuela and started the shop as a street stall in the nearby Roma neighbourhood before it grew into a storefront.

As an immigrant, he said, he immediately understood "the emptiness left by loss".

But his customers didn't all get it, at first. He said that during the first week of the World Cup, some struggled to grasp the concept of the newly branded establishment.

"People were saying, 'I'm not a loser.' But once we explained how it works, they understood it and began to enjoy it more, feeling a bit more connected to defeat," Infante said.

Rocio de la Cuadra Diaz, market developer for Oatly Mexico, said the company chose to launch the campaign in Mexico's capital -- rather than in any of the US or Canadian cities also hosting World Cup games -- because of the rapid growth of the brand in Latin America and the local sense of humour.

"The concept of creating a cafe for losers in Mexico made sense because we almost always lose," said De la Cuadra.

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IMAGE: An employee of 'Losers Cafe' making coffee for football fans. Photograph: Quetzalli Nicte-Ha/Reuters

Now that Mexico have won their first knockout game in 40 years, that mentality might change. Mexican fans are praying that El Tri can pull off a historic upset in their clash against England on Sunday.

And if not, there will always be the Losers Cafe.