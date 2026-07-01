'They showed who is the boss'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic praises Mexico after Ecuador victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match on Tuesday.

Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hailed Mexico's commanding display after their 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, describing it as the team's best performance of the tournament so far.

In a video shared by FOX Sports on their X handle, Ibrahimovic praised Mexico's intensity at both ends of the pitch and said Javier Aguirre's side established control from the opening whistle.

'They played with high intensity in defensive and also offensive. So they showed from the first minute who is the boss of the game, and they got the two goals,' Ibrahimovic said on FOX Sports.

He noted that although Mexico eased off after the break, they remained in control throughout the contest and deserved their victory.

'And then in the second half they slowed down a little bit, and in the end they won. And this Mexico had their best performance so far in the tournament', he added.

Co-hosts Mexico advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Ecuador in their Round of 32 clash on Tuesday (local time), ending a long wait for a knockout-stage triumph at the tournament.

The win marked Mexico's first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986 and snapped an eight-match streak of eliminations in World Cup knockout fixtures, the longest such run in the competition's history.

The contest, which was delayed by an hour because of heavy rain and lightning, saw El Tri continue their unbeaten run while maintaining their impressive defensive record.

The victory was Mexico's fourth successive win of the tournament and extended their streak without conceding a goal, reinforcing Javier Aguirre's side as one of the standout teams of the competition.

Mexico will next face the winner of the England-DR Congo Round of 32 encounter as they look to continue their World Cup campaign on home soil.