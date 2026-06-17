FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi gets emotional, credits team for helping him through tough times

Lionel Messi revealed that tears after scoring in Argentina's 3-0 World Cup win over Algeria were due to personal struggles off the pitch.
Key Points
- Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick to lead Argentina to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Algeria.
- The 38-year-old revealed his emotional reaction after the opening goal stemmed from personal challenges and thanked teammates for their support.
- Messi matched Miroslav Klose's World Cup scoring record of 16 goals as Argentina prepared for their next Group J match against Austria.
An emotional Lionel Messi was wiping his tears with his shirt after scoring Argentina's first goal against Algeria in the World Cup, a strike that marked the beginning of a memorable performance where he netted thrice to secure a 3-0 win.
But while his first World Cup hat-trick had many Argentine fans in tears of joy, Messi said he was crying for a personal reason unrelated to the sport.
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Emotional Celebration Reveals Personal Struggles
"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days," said Messi, who is playing in a record sixth World Cup, after Tuesday's match.
"But I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my team-mates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."
Another Milestone in a Historic World Cup Career
Messi, who turns 39 next week, has equalled Miroslav Klose's record of scoring 16 goals at the World Cup.
Argentina will continue their title defence with a Group J game against Austria on Monday.