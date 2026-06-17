FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi gets emotional, credits team for helping him through tough times

Lionel Messi revealed that tears after scoring in Argentina's 3-0 World Cup win over Algeria were due to personal struggles off the pitch.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates completing a hat-trick against Algeria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick to lead Argentina to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Algeria.

The 38-year-old revealed his emotional reaction after the opening goal stemmed from personal challenges and thanked teammates for their support.

Messi matched Miroslav Klose's World Cup scoring record of 16 goals as Argentina prepared for their next Group J match against Austria.

An emotional Lionel Messi was wiping his tears with his shirt after scoring Argentina's first goal against Algeria in the World Cup, a strike that marked the beginning of a memorable performance where he netted thrice to secure a 3-0 win.

But while his first World Cup hat-trick had many Argentine fans in tears of joy, Messi said he was crying for a personal reason unrelated to the sport.

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Emotional Celebration Reveals Personal Struggles

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days," said Messi, who is playing in a record sixth World Cup, after Tuesday's match.

"But I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my team-mates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."

Another Milestone in a Historic World Cup Career

Messi, who turns 39 next week, has equalled Miroslav Klose's record of scoring 16 goals at the World Cup.

Argentina will continue their title defence with a Group J game against Austria on Monday.