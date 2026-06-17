FIFA World Cup: Messi dazzles with a 'trick' as Argentina crush Algeria

Lionel Messi scores first World Cup hat-trick as Argentina prove too good for Algeria in their Group J opener.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi, the first man to play at six World Cups, scored all three Argenrina's goals.

Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar four years ago, played his 200th match for the country.

He put the defending champions ahead in the 17th minute with a gem of a goal.

His second came in the 60th minute and the hat-trick in the 76th.

He also found the net in the fifth minute but his effort was flagged off-side.

Algeria's Fares Chaibi also bulged the net in the eighth minute but was ruled off-side after a VAR check.

Messi scored Argentina’s second goal in the 60th minute.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal to complete his hat-trick. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Lionel Messi earned a spot in the World Cup history books with a hat-trick that saw Argentina begin the defence of their title with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Algeria in their Group J opener at Kansas City Stadium, Missouri, on Tuesday.

He became the tournament’s joint all-time leading scorer as he advanced to a total of 16 goals, equalling the record held by Miroslav Klose of Germany.

The opening game in Group J saw another masterclass from the Argentina captain, who turns 39 later this month and was marking his 200th cap for his country as he became the first player to compete at six World Cups.

He got his goal-scoring spree underway with a 17th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area, followed by a tap-in on the hour mark, and the hat-trick was completed in the 76th minute with a precise shot into the corner of the net.