FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe, Messi lead the charts as race for Golden Boot heats up

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 progresses into the Round of 16 stage, the Golden Boot race remains wide open with several top stars in contention.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring in France's Round of 32 match against Sweden. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe leads the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race with six goals, closely followed by Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele and Vinicius Junior.

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick and record-breaking feats have taken him to 19 career World Cup goals, the most in tournament history, while still staying in the Golden Boot chase.

Harry Kane’s late brace against Congo DR has lifted England into the knockout stages and brought him level with Haaland, intensifying the race for the top scorer award.

England captain Harry Kane set the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot on fire after scoring a brilliant late brace against Congo DR in their Round of 32 match, drawing level with Erling Haaland, while closing in on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the goal-scorers' list.

Have a look at the current standings for the prestigious Golden Boot:

Mbappe Sets Early Pace with Explosive Start

Mbappe leads the Golden Boot race with six goals in four matches, along with two assists. He started with a brace as France defeated Senegal 3-1 in their World Cup 2026 opener before netting another couple to lead France to a dominant 3-0 win over Iraq.

Mbappe failed to score against Norway but regained his touch with another brace in France's 3-0 thrashing of Sweden in the Round of 32 match.

With six goals so far, Mbappe's overall World Cup tally has gone up to 18, only behind Lionel Messi, who has 19 goals to his name.

• FIFA World Cup: Mbappe becomes France's record scorer

Messi Fires Hat-Trick, Rewrites Record Books

IMAGE: Lionel Messi in action during Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria in the group stage. Photograph: Jerome Miron/Reuters

The Argentine legend opened his World Cup 2026 campaign with a bang, scoring a hat-trick against Algeria to power his team to a 3-0 win.

At 38 years and 357 days on the day of the match, Messi also became the oldest player in men's World Cup history to register both a brace and a hat-trick.

In the process, he surpassed Ronaldo to become the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, overtaking the Portugal legend's record set at the 2018 edition in Russia, where he famously netted a hat-trick against Spain at the age of 33.

Messi, in his 200th appearance for Argentina, showcased his diverse scoring ability against Algeria; a powerful long-range strike, an intelligent tap-in, and a composed curling finish.

Messi continued his fine form, scoring a brace in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria before also finding the net in their final group-stage match against Jordan, which Argentina won 3-1.

With six goals to his name, he is currently the joint-highest scorer but trails Mbappe in assists, having none in the tournament. If he scores in the Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, he will surpass Mbappe to lead the Golden Boot race.

With his goal against Jordan, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also moved to 19 career World Cup goals, the most in the tournament's history.

• Lionel Messi Breaks World Cup's All-Time Goals Record

Haaland Stays in Hunt with Five Goals

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Ivory Coast in a Round of 32 game. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Star striker Erling Haaland began his campaign with a brace in Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq, followed by another two goals in a 3-1 victory against Senegal.

Although the lanky centre forward did not score in their final group-stage match against France, he found the net once in Norway's 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 clash.

With five goals to his name, Haaland, currently at third in the Golden Boot race, will aim to get more as Norway prepare to take on Brazil in the pre-quarterfinal.

Kane Joins Top Contenders with Twin Strikes vs Congo

IMAGE: Harry Kane acknowledges the fans after the 2-1 win over DR Congo. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Harry Kane found the net twice in his first match of the World Cup to help England defeat Croatia 4-2. He failed to score in the second group-stage match as England and Ghana settled for a goalless draw but scored a goal in England's 2-0 win over Panama in their last group-stage game.

The England captain's standout performance of the tournament came against Congo DR, where he struck a late brace to turn the game around and secure a 2-1 victory, sending England into the Round of 16.

His tournament goal tally now stands at five, placing him joint-third alongside Haaland.

• Harry Kane breaks Pele record, closes in on Ronaldo

Dembele and Vinicius Keep Themselves in Contention

IMAGE: Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring against Norway in a Group I match. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Another France player on the list, Ousmane Dembele, is fourth in the list with four goals and two assists to his name.

He opened his account in France's 3-0 win over Iraq before firing a sensational hat-trick against Norway to take his tally to four goals.

Brazil star Vinicius Junior also has four goals to his name but trails Dembele as he has only one assist. He is currently fifth on the list.