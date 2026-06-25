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FIFA World Cup 2026: Madibo handed five-match ban for breaking Kone's leg

June 25, 2026 00:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo received a five-match FIFA ban for a serious foul that broke Canada’s Ismael Kone’s leg during a World Cup match, with the injury requiring surgery.

Assim Madibo

IMAGE: Qatar's Assim Madibo fouls Canada's Ismael Kone during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B game at BC Place Vancouver on June 19, 2026. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points

  • Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo has been suspended for five matches by FIFA after a tackle that left Canada’s Ismael Kone with a broken leg during a World Cup group-stage match.
  • The incident occurred in Qatar’s 6-0 defeat to Canada, with Kone requiring surgery, while Madibo and Qatar officials later visited him in hospital to check on his condition.
  • The disciplinary decision, which can be appealed, comes as both teams continue their World Cup campaigns in contrasting circumstances. 

Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo has been given a five-match ban after receiving a red card for a tackle which seriously injured Canada midfielder Ismael Kone, FIFA said on Wednesday.

Qatar suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat by Canada in their second Group B game, during which Kone sustained a broken leg following a clumsy second-half tackle from Madibo.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a five-match suspension for serious foul play, a decision which is subject to appeal to the FIFA Appeal Committee.

Kone has undergone surgery and Madibo and Qatar's sports minister visited him in hospital to check on his health, the Qatar Football Association said.

 

Qatar play their final group match against Bosnia and Herzegovina later on Wednesday and co-hosts Canada take on Switzerland.

Source: REUTERS
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